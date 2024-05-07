Here’s Everything We Know About ‘Sister Act 3’

’90s kids no doubt remember Sister Act, the 1992 comedy starring Whoopi Goldberg as the leader of a choir of nuns. Whether or not you’ve already gotten in on the act (sorry, couldn’t resist), Sister Act 3 is on its way. Here’s what we know!

Sister Act 3 plot: What is Sister Act 3 about?

Right now, there are no details on the plot of Sister Act 3. However, it’s widely believed that Goldberg will reprise her role as Deloris Van Cartier.

In the original Sister Act, Deloris is a lounge singer and the girlfriend of a member of the mafia. When Deloris witnesses a murder, she’s placed in the FBI’s witness protection program, which hides her in a convent. Once there, Deloris takes over the convent’s floundering choir, turning it into a rollicking musical group that soon turns the whole convent around. The film was full of great covers and catchy musical numbers.

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit followed hot on the heels of the first film’s success, coming out in 1993. Sister Act 2 sees Deloris working as a successful Las Vegas performer who returns to convent life after her old friends ask her to help save her old Catholic school. Deloris agrees, and works her magic on the school’s choir.

So what will happen in Sister Act 3? It’s likely that the legacy sequel will follow the first two films’ formula, with Deloris transforming an ailing Catholic choir into a skilled performance group. However, since Goldberg is now 68 years old, Deloris may train a new generation of singers—which could be the perfect opportunity to attach some big names in music to the project.

Sister Act 3 cast: Who’s in Sister Act 3?

Although Goldberg is the only confirmed cast member so far, she recently shared a wishlist of other cast members, including Lizzo, Keke Palmer, and Nicki Minaj. None of thse names are confirmed yet, though.

Sister Act 3 release window: When will Sister Act 3 come out?

In March 2024, Goldberg told People Magazine that she and Tyler Perry are still writing the script. That means that there’s currently no way to tell exactly when the movie will come out. Although fans can home for a release window within the next couple of years, nothing is certain.

