Ezra Miller made their debut as the DC Extended Universe’s The Flash in 2016 with a cameo in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice. While many actors have taken on the role of Barry Allen (a.k.a. The Flash) throughout the years, Miller became the DCEU’s official iteration of the hero. Meanwhile, they made a fairly good Flash, acting-wise. Miller boasted an iteration of The Flash that was a little bit less comic book-accurate, but far more spontaneous and humorous. Additionally, they had several show-stealing moments in Justice League that made fans want to see more of the DCEU’s Scarlet Speedster.

However, outside of their character, Miller has begun to lose favor in the eyes of some. They have been embroiled in controversy since 2020, but things took a significant downward spiral beginning in March of 2022. In the course of about six months, Miller was arrested for disorderly conduct, had numerous protective and harassment prevention orders filed against them, and was accused of harassment and child grooming. Most recently, Miller was arrested for burglary in Vermont. While the trial is still pending, they could face up to 26 years in prison.

Warner Bros. has, surprisingly, been adamant about going through with their upcoming film, The Flash, which is set to release in 2023 and will see Miller as the titular character. However, even if The Flash does premiere despite its lead star potentially facing prison time, there’s no question that, eventually, the DCEU is going to need a new Flash. After The Flash, the studio won’t have a big-budget film in post-production status to use as an excuse to keep Miller. Hence, there are rumors they are looking to recast the role. Here are 10 actors who could replace Miller as Flash.

Grant Gustin

(Warner Bros.)

Since the beginning of Miller’s legal troubles, fans have called for the role to go to Grant Gustin. After all, Gustin has portrayed The Flash for nearly 9 years now. Gustin has starred as the titular character in CW’s TV show, The Flash, since 2014. Unfortunately, The Flash is considered part of the Arrowverse, which is a different universe than the DCEU. This is why Miller was cast as the DCEU’s Flash, despite Gustin actively portraying the character for the CW. However, some fans are willing to overlook the technicalities of it and give Gustin the DCEU role of Flash, too.

After all, Gustin has more than proven himself through The Flash. He is an enormously talented actor who has given a very emotional performance of The Flash. Additionally, Gustin has proven to be a very comic book-accurate Flash, mirroring his personality, mannerisms, and personal life exceptionally well. Gustin creates a Flash that is realistic, heartfelt, and a good role model. If anyone has earned the role of Flash it is Gustin.

George MacKay

(Universal Pictures)

George MacKay is a British actor who has been at the center of recasting rumors for the Flash recently. Film critic Grace Randolph was the first to claim that Warner Bros. was eyeing MacKay to take over as The Flash.

For now, it is just a rumor and has not been officially confirmed, though other insiders have commented on it. Most claim there is some truth to the news, but that Warner Bros. is waiting until after The Flash premieres to make any decisions.

#TheFlash rumor going around is kinda true but not final, still just an idea, they are going to wait and see obviously, 8 months is a long time, Miller has a contract, it’ll depend on the public perception around release, if they can get away with keeping Miller they will https://t.co/n7dBJjIyQm — KC “Krypt Ceeper” Walsh (@TheComixKid) October 20, 2022

Regardless of the validity of reports, MacKay would make an excellent Flash. He is best known for starring in Sam Mendes’ war film, 1917, which received critical acclaim.

MacKay has proven that he is a very capable actor, especially when it comes to action-packed and emotional performances. Not only that, but he does closely resemble Allen from the comics and is the right age as well. He would be capable of providing a very comic book-accurate Flash if he were cast.

Jack Quaid

(Amazon)

Jack Quaid is an American actor who some Redditors have rallied around to play The Flash. Quaid is best known for starring as Hughie Campbell in The Boys. However, he has also had appearances in The Hunger Games, Plus One, and Scream. Based on what we’ve seen of Quaid in The Boys, it isn’t difficult to see why fans would nab him for the role of The Flash. In the comics, The Flash, while very charming, was always socially awkward, flustered, and a bit more on the geeky side. At the same time, he was extremely clever, caring, and an inspiration to others.

Quaid already shows he can do socially awkwardly and geeky, but with a streak of fierceness and heroism in him. Additionally, he boasts very similar looks to the comic book Allen, as well. Using his typical characteristics with a bit more depth, Quaid could make a very compelling Flash.

Lucas Till

(CBS)

Lucas Till is another fan favorite to portray The Flash in the DCEU. Till is an American actor best known for starring in the TV series MacGyver and for his appearances on Hannah Montana, The Spy Next Door, and Son of the South. Till is a very versatile actor who has proven successful across the genres of action, comedy, and drama. Additionally, he also has experience in the superhero genre as he portrayed Havok in 20th Century Fox’s X-Men film series.

Not to mention, Till boasts the blond hair and blue eyes characteristic of Allen in the comics. The fan art that has been made imagining him as Flash, as well as his acting history and talent, leaves little doubt that he could take on the role.

Lucas Till as The Flash is literal perfection pic.twitter.com/II1Oj8a7tH — Heroic Hollywood (@heroichollywood) June 18, 2022

Elliot Page

(Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)

Over the summer, as Miller’s legal issues came to a head, Elliot Page arose as one of the fans’ top picks to replace Miller as The Flash. Page is a Canadian actor best known for starring as Viktor Hargreeves in The Umbrella Academy, as well as Juno MacGuff in Juno and Kitty Pryde in the X-Men film franchise. It’s not difficult to see why Page would be an excellent Flash. He has an impressive array of experience in the film industry, even boasting an Academy Award nomination. Not only that, but he has starred as a superhero with his stint as Pryde, and has also been part of a well-received live-action comic book adaption, The Umbrella Academy.

Page boasts the charm, wit, and emotional depth necessary to portray The Flash. While he might not be the spitting image of the Allen in the comic books, he could likely offer a new and unique twist on The Flash, similar to what Miller did with the character.

Just want to take this moment to say Elliot Page would make a great Barry Allen, in case there's ever a need to, you know, cast a new Flash, for whatever reason. pic.twitter.com/61zGO2GKp1 — Lissete Lanuza Sáenz ✨ (@lizziethat) July 5, 2022

Garrett Hedlund

(Disney)

Garrett Hedlund is another name that has been tossed around for the role of The Flash. Hedlund is an American actor best known for portraying Sam Flynn in Tron: Legacy. Since Tron: Legacy, he has gone on to star in Mudbound, Triple Frontier, and The United States vs. Billie Holiday. Reportedly, he had once been eyed for the role of Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) but refused to consider the role out of loyalty to Tron: Legacy. Even though Tron didn’t turn out to be the film franchise he envisioned, Hedlund still has the potential to portray a superhero.

Hedlund is a versatile actor who has dabbled in the genres of sci-fi, fantasy, action, and drama. Additionally, his tall, lean frame, blond hair, and blue eyes would suit him well for the role of The Flash. He’s a talented, experienced, and flexible actor who could do justice to both The Flash’s depth and his physical appearance.

Dylan O’Brien

(MGM Television)

Dylan O’Brien is another actor that fans have been clamoring for to play The Flash. He has even been the recipient of quite a bit of fan art imagining him in the role. O’Brien is no stranger to playing heroic roles as he portrayed the lead protagonist, Thomas, in The Maze Runner film trilogy. Before The Maze Runner, he portrayed Stiles Stilinski in Teen Wolf which gained him prominence in the film industry and made him a teen heartthrob.

O’Brien is an actor who could easily slip into the role of a superhero. In his previous roles, he demonstrated an intensity, loyalty, and courage that would suit him well for The Flash. Additionally, fan edits have shown that, with some blond hair dye, he could look the role of Allen, too.

Timothée Chalamet

(Warner Bors.)

Timothée Chalamet makes a strong candidate for The Flash. The Oscar-award nominee is an actor on the rise in Hollywood who made his breakthrough performance in the 2017 film Call Me by Your Name. He has gone to star in Beautiful Boy, Dune, Don’t Look Up, and Bones and All. Additionally, he is set to star as a young Willy Wonka in the upcoming musical fantasy film Wonka.

Chalamet is an actor who achieved critical acclaim at an exceedingly young age. He has proven to have an enormous range in his acting as he has taken more comedic roles in Lady Bird and Don’t Look Up, or far more dramatic roles in Beautiful Boy. The upcoming Wonka film suggests he can be whimsical, as well. Chalamet has the looks of a young hero, as well as the acting talent to pull off Allen. If the DCEU could somehow nab this illustrious young actor as Flash, he would be sure not to disappoint.

Jordan Fisher

(Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Jordan Fisher is an American actor, dancer, and singer who has been tapped by fans for the role of The Flash. Like Gustin, Fisher already has experience playing a Speedster in the DC universe. Fisher has portrayed Bart Allen, Barry’s and Iris’ future son, in The Flash since 2021. In addition to The Flash, he has boasted appearances in Liv and Maddie, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, and Rent: Live.

Fisher is an actor who boasts charm, wit, humor, and a serious streak that would make him effective as The Flash. He also has an advantage, given that he has portrayed a Speedster and descendant of The Flash previously. Fisher would be able to pay homage to The Flash’s comic book personality and charms, while also putting a unique spin on the character.

Joseph Quinn

(Netflix)

Joseph Quinn has just begun to garner fan attention for the role of The Flash following his appearance in Stranger Things. Quinn is a British actor best known for starring as Eddie Munson in season 4 of Stranger Things. While many fans may know him as the eccentric, Metallica-enthusiast of Stranger Things, Quinn boasts quite the range in his acting talents. Before Stranger Things, he gained prominence for starring in several period dramas including Dickensian and Catherine the Great.

Quinn is a young actor on the rise who has shown a wide array of talent in the film industry. In his roles, he has displayed charm, wit, humor, and eccentricity, as well as elegance, composure, and seriousness. Needless to say, he would be a very compelling superhero. Also, as he is still riding the waves of Stranger Things fame, he holds a degree of star power that would draw audiences to the theater. While Quinn is a relatively new name that has been thrown into the mix of potential Flash actors, he would be particularly intriguing in the role.

