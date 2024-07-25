Meet Two New Elves Taking Up Arms Against Sauron in ‘The Rings of Power’ Season 2

Fellow Lord of the Rings lovers, listen up! The second season of Rings of Power is coming, and we have new characters to meet.

In the first season, we met new iterations of characters we have already met in the original epic trilogy as well as newer (or is it older?) characters. Now the second season is introducing more new faces.

As the future grows darker thanks to Sauron’s (Charlie Vickers) return, the many races of Middle Earth must prepare for battle, and two such individuals are the elves Camnir and Rían. These two elves join the search and fight against Sauron, accompanying the powerful elves Elrond (Robert Aramayo) and Galadriel (Morfydd Clark).

Who are Camnir and Rían?

Camnir, played by Calam Lynch, is a map maker and has strong knowledge of the woods of Eregion which surround the home and forges of Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards). The character’s official description reads:

“An expert elven map-maker, with a particular expertise in navigating the woods of Eriador. After unforeseen danger requires finding a new path to Eregion, Camnir’s bravery will be put to the test when Elrond’s band of warrior-elves encounters an unexpected attack on the road: The Barrow-wights.”

If Camir is the brains then Rían, played by Selina Lo, is the brawn. She is one of the finest archers of Lindon, one of the most powerful elven realms in Middle Earth. The character’s description reads:

“Reputed to be one of the finest archers in Lindon, Rían is one of the members of Elrond’s recently formed band of warrior-elves. Her courage, and her aim, will prove invaluable in the fight for Eregion.” The character is a new, non-canon elf created for this adaptation.”

These two will likely play a significant role in the fight against Sauron as he aims to take Eregion where Celebrimbor and the elven smiths reside. Showrunner Patrick McKay has teased that the battles that we will see in the second season will be “much bigger,” and that will likely include the Battle for Eregion.

These faces look familiar …

If you have a feeling that you may have seen these faces before, albeit with less pointy ears, then you would be right. Camnir is played by Calam Lynch, who was a recurring character in season two of Bridgerton. That’s right, he was Elouise’s love interest, the printer Theo Sharpe! You may have also caught him in the epic war drama Dunkirk, where he played a sailor.

Selina Lo plays the warrior elf Rían and can be found in the Hulu original Boss Level playing the sword-wielding Guan Yin. You may not be able to quite recognize her from her most recent role, given she took the form of the terrifying character known only as The Gasp in the Hulu original reboot Hellraiser. Her role in Rings of Power could well be a breakout role for the actress.

The two new additions will join the fight against the now fair, but still destructive, Sauron, who returns with a new face to deceive them all. The first episode of the second series will air on August 29.

