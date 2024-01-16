TXT Fans Can’t Stop Listening to ‘Solo Leveling’s Opening

There are some OSTs that should never be skipped, and it looks like hitting fast-forward on Solo Leveling’s opening song would be a mortal sin. “LEveL,” performed by TXT (Tomorrow x Together) and produced by Hiroyuki Sawano, is motivating K-Pop fans to watch the anime.

This isn’t Hiroyuki Sawano’s first memorable score, and he’s notable for composing the scores for several anime, such as Attack on Titan, Kill la Kill, and Guilty Crown. Those who haven’t watched any of these anime series would still be familiar with many of their theme songs, composed by Hiroyuki Sawano. Even TXT had prior experience with anime openings since the group already sang “Everlasting Shine” from Black Clover in 2021. TXT did not miss then, and they’ve gone above and beyond for “LEveL.”

TXT fans and non-stans alike are joining forces. It looks like everybody loves the opening theme of the anime, even if the opening doesn’t feature TXT in any way. Fans of Solo Leveling loved that the opening theme and the animation complemented each other perfectly, and it’s all thanks to the animation team for making sure that no beats were out of place.

A-1 Pictures delivered yet again with their action-packed interpretation of the opening animation. Choi Inseung, the Korean animator of Solo Leveling’s opening theme, is also getting high praise for his dynamic animation. There was a lot of care put into the animation of the opening theme, and with how he animated Jinwoo’s fight scenes, it almost felt hard to believe that Jinwoo is “the world’s weakest hunter.”

There were many things that Solo Leveling fans loved about its second episode. The Statue of God and its creepiness were perfectly captured with its wide-toothed smile. Jinwoo, who was left last in the dungeon, sounded a lot more frustrated and angered at his predicament compared to the manhwa. But great episode aside, it looks like both anime fans and Kpop fans have united for the bop that is “LEveL.”

(featured image: A-1 Pictures;/Crunchyroll)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]