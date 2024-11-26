‘What’s going to happen to me and my friends?’: Trump’s re-election is causing panic in the trans community

Trans people across the US are worried about their futures under another Donald Trump administration.

Since the start of his 2024 presidential campaign, Donald Trump has repeatedly targeted trans people. Trump intends to eradicate gender inclusive education in schools and gender affirming care for minors and adults.

23-year-old Broadwell is among the trans people who are growing increasingly distressed about the second Trump term. “It sucks that every time there’s an election, I have to ask, ‘What’s going to happen to me and my friends?’” He only started hormone replacement therapy last summer after moving out of Florida. The state passed a bill in 2023 that prevents Medicare from subsidizing gender affirming care for transgender youth and adults.

Broadwell worries for his friends, but Trump’s win and plans to crackdown on trans rights expose the fragility of legal protections for trans people. At least 26 states have already passed bans on gender affirming care. Other young trans people are panicking like Broadwell. The Trevor Project reported a 200% increase in calls from LGBTQ+ youth concerning their rights after the election.

Protections are paper-thin for trans people

Although President Joe Biden passed an EO on Preventing and Combating Discrimination, EOs are easily overturned by the incoming president. Trump is likely to repeal Biden’s EO since he has repeatedly proposed gutting gender affirming care. Project 2025 itself proposes to dismantle the Affordable Care Act’s protections for trans people against discrimination in healthcare. In addition, Trump plans to promote “positive education about the nuclear family,” which places an emphasis on traditional gender roles. The worries and fears of the LGBTQ+ community about another Trump presidency are not unwarranted.

Essentially, another Trump presidency threatens LGBTQ+ identities on an existential level. Trump’s campaign showed what he thinks of trans people. Under his term, trans people will slowly lose safe spaces and competitive opportunities. Their access to healthcare will be under attack, and education about trans people will be limited.

