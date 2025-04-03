Ashley St. Clair slams ‘man-child’ Elon Musk over embarrassing behavior

Conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair and Elon Musk are having an intensely public fallout on X. St. Clair accused Musk of slashing child support.

Recommended Videos

“I don’t know if the child is mine or not, but I am not against finding out. No court order is needed. Despite not knowing for sure, I have given Ashley $2.5M and am sending her $500k/year,” Musk tweeted from his X account. St. Clair repeatedly claimed through social media and interviews that Elon Musk is the father of her newborn child. St. Clair and Musk’s interactions have been backhanded ever since.

“Elon, we asked you to confirm the paternity through a test before our child (who you named) was even born. You refused,” said St. Clair in a reply to Musk. She alleged that Musk sent child support and then withdrew most of it “to maintain control and punish” St. Clair for “disobedience.” She also alleged that Musk attempted to put a gag order on her through the court.

(Ashley St. Clair/Elon Musk on X)

St. Clair concluded her tweet, “It’s all about control with you, and everyone can see it. America needs you to grow up, you petulant man-child.” Unsurprisingly, the replies were divided, with many applauding her efforts to call out Musk’s behavior and others resorting to casual misogyny.

It should be noted, however, that St. Clair is not controversy-free herself. She’s known for peddling conspiracy theories about the “deep state” and her anti-trans activism. While often promoting “traditional family values,” St. Clair was criticized for having a child with Musk out of wedlock.

Forced to sell her Tesla

Following their public spat, St. Clair reportedly sold her Model S Tesla. “I’m selling it because I need to make up for the 60% cut that Elon made to our son’s child support,” she told the Daily Mail.

The outlet asked St. Clair whether she believed Musk reduced his child support payment as part of a vendetta. “That’s his modus operandi when women speak out,” she answered. St. Clair revealed that she tried to contact him on February 13, 2025. She claimed Musk hasn’t responded. This seems to be a pattern of behavior for Musk, where his battles with the mothers of his children are fought online. Earlier this year, singer Grimes pleaded with Musk on X to respond to her calls because their child was having a “medical crisis.”

If St. Clair’s story is true, it reveals more of Musk’s character. Despite Musk’s vast wealth, one of his children’s mothers was supposedly forced to sell her car to compensate for Musk’s alleged financial punishment. However, some social media users found it difficult to sympathize with St. Clair. Several accounts labeled her a “gold digger.” They emphasized that Musk didn’t have to pay St. Clair half a million dollars a year just for child support. They also thought that St. Clair’s sale of her Tesla was just a publicity stunt.

Multiple things can be true at once: If Elon Musk is indeed punishing her financially and refusing to acknowledge yet another one of his children, choosing instead to vilify St. Clair on X (a platform that he owns), that does make him a “petulant man-child.” We all know Musk needs to be taken down a peg. At the same time, publically calling out Musk doesn’t excuse St. Clair’s rampant transphobia or her other hard-right beliefs.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]