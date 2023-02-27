‘The Mandalorian’: Everything You Need To Remember Before Season 3

The Mandalorian drops its third season on Disney+ on March 1, and as the first Star Wars series to air on the streaming platform, its return is a big deal. But some of us might need a reminder about what has happened on the show so far—or maybe you want to just start fresh with season 3!

And you should, the show is incredible. It’s easy enough to break down the events of the first two seasons. When it comes to The Mandalorian, the plot is simple: Get to the target, protect the child, and get Grogu to the Jedi. You can break down each of Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal)’s “arcs” through the two seasons, as well as whenever Din and Grogu have shown up elsewhere.

So let’s go season by season (including The Book of Boba Fett) and talk about everything that you need to remember before watching The Mandalorian season 3.

How did Din and Grogu meet in season 1?

(Disney+)

When Din got a job from Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) to go and secure something, he wasn’t prepared to get a child. He went to a planet, searched for his target, and the end of The Mandalorian premiere showed us the big eyes of Grogu for the first time. Back then, he was just the Child (Baby Yoda online). We didn’t know his name or where he came from; just that he was 50 years old and looked like a baby.

Throughout the season, Grogu’s relationship with Din was based firmly on Din Djarin trying to get the kid to safety. When he does take the Child back to Dr. Pershing and the Client (Werner Herzog), Din realizes that he cares too much about him and steals him back. Din went from being a bounty hunter to trying to protect this child.

By the end of the season, we saw Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) meeting with Din and Grogu in his quest to get his hands on Grogu ,but by the end, the pair escape. And that’s where we left things at the end of season 1.

Finding the Jedi in season 2

(Disney+)

Season 2 switched gears. Din’s main objective was to get to the Jedi to help Grogu. Throughout the entire season, it was just Din trying to do what was best for Grogu without either of them knowing what is the best for this situation. It was, in a lot of ways, the “legacy” season. We had characters like Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) show up, as well as Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) with his bounty hunter friend Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen). And we learned Grogu’s name from Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) when they found her as they searched for the Jedi. And it all led Luke.

Luke Skywalker took Grogu to train at his school (you know, the one Ben Solo attends) while Din worked on himself, his relationship with Grogu, and his religious trauma by being part of the Mandalorian clan—all while getting control of the Darksaber, making him the ruler of Mandalore.

Remember when Din showed up in The Book of Boba Fett?

(Disney+)

The end of season 2 of The Mandalorian left us with questions about Din and Grogu. Would they be together again? Was this the end of their father-son dynamic? But then came The Book of Boba Fett. There, Din was trying to redeem himself as a Mandalorian, and in doing so was still trying to reconnect with Grogu. He went to where Luke was training Grogu, left him with some beskar armor, and thought that he wouldn’t see him again.

Instead, Grogu came to Din’s aid and the two were reunited because he chose a life with Din over training with the Jedi, and honestly? He’s right for it. So that’s where we left Din and Grogu’s story at the end of season 2.

What could season 3 bring?

(Disney+)

What we’ve seen from the footage is that Din Djarin is still trying to redeem himself as a Mandalorian. He’s fighting to get back to Mandalore and he has Grogu at his side. But there are more Mandalorians than just Din. We have Bo-Katan and her creed still trying to take control of the Darksaber, and there are some other Mandalorians—and we can’t wait to see them!

___________________________

There’s a lot to unpack before season 3 of The Mandalorian airs and we can’t wait!

(featured image: Disney+)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]