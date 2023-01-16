‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Trailer Brought Our Din Djarin Back to Us!

The Mandalorian dropped its season 3 trailer and OH MY GOD. Din Djarin being a ruler and talking about the way of the Mandalorian is something that can be so personal to me. Pedro Pascal is returning to the world of Star Wars in The Mandalorian as Din season 3 (with Brendan Wayne and Lateef Crowder serving as the actors often in the Mandalorian armor on set) and it is always just so good to have our favorite Mando Daddy back on screen.

While we’ve had a look at Din Djarin and his quest to be accepted once again into his Mandalorian clan (and watched his relationship with Grogu and Boba grow in The Book of Boba Fett), this new trailer brings us a lot of Grogu and Din interacting in the world now that Din has the Darksaber.

Now, the new season 3 trailer shows what Din and Grogu must do to restore the way of the Mandalorian (according to what Din believes). And it is, from this trailer, a different tone to the show. The first two seasons were all about Din trying to find where Grogu belonged but now that they are reunited and balancing new responsibilities, there is a lot up in the air for Din Djarin, Grogu, and everyone that this Mandalorian comes in contact with.

“Our people are scattered like stars in the galaxy. What are we? What do we stand for?” Din says in the voiceover. “Being a Mandalorian’s not just about learning how to fight. You also have to know how to navigate the galaxy, that way you’ll never be lost. I’m going to Mandalore so that I may be forgiven for my transgressions. This is the way.”

One this was made very clear in the trailer though: Din Djarin knows how to walk into a room.

And we got an incredibly badass new poster for season 3 that includes Din and Grogu flying away from a firey battle together.

Din and his religion

What I think this trailer sort of confirms for me is that we’re going to get an exploration of Din Djarin’s connection to his Mandalorian ways in this season. We saw him struggling as he took his helmet off. He fought with his own belief system to save Grogu. But it wasn’t completely resolved. He’s still clearly struggling to figure out where he fits in the Mandalorian way.

The clan was always about honor and despite Din taking his helmet off himself as a way of both saving his son as well as saying goodbye the second time he took it off, the Armorer still has essentially shunned him. And while Din is trying to fix that, I do think we’ll get a lot more of his understanding about the other ways of the Mandalorian and why his clan is not the only way.

It’s still a father and son story

What this trailer boils down to is the fact that Din Djarin will do anything for and with Grogu. He sees him as his son. Grogu, who is older than Din, is still just a kid in his eyes and he needs to protect him. But the trailer does show Grogu clearly unpacking his own trauma over the Jedi and relearning some of his own powers in a more meaningful way.

And frankly? Good. I don’t want this part of the show to change. Yes, for a while I thought we were going to have them separated for most of this season but I’m glad that’s not the case. I like that Din and Grogu are always there for one another. I just worry about what this journey means for each of them.

The Mandalorian season 3 begins airing on Disney+ on March 1st and, as always, this is the way.

