Let’s Talk About the Beauty of Boba Fett’s Return

When it comes to the character of Boba Fett, there is a bit of complicated history there. From his first appearance in The Empire Strikes Back (played by Jeremy Bulloch), we never saw Boba without his helmet. When we met Jango Fett in the prequel series and learned of the clone army and his son, Boba, we finally knew what Boba looked like.

Newer fans might not know Temuera Morrison by name, but they know his face from the prequels—he played Jango Fett, while Daniel Logan played a younger Boba Fett. With The Mandalorian, we saw the return of Boba and the return of Morrison to the world of Star Wars. He’s playing Boba Fett after he escaped the Sarlacc Pit and is healing from the wounds he suffered therein.

And he is an absolute badass as Boba Fett! Which is different from the Boba we saw in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, but it does fit with the description of the famed bounty hunter. While we don’t currently know if he’s in season 3 of The Mandalorian yet, we have seen him back in action in the second season as well as in The Book of Boba Fett. Ahead of The Mandalorian‘s new season, let’s talk about how fascinating the return of this character has been.

The return of Boba

Having Temuera Morrison play Boba Fett is perfect on many levels. One being that Boba is one of the clones of Jango Fett, whom Morrison played in the Star Wars prequels. When Boba takes the helmet off in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett and we see that it’s Morrison, it’s amazing.

Getting to explore the character on a deeper level than we had previously has been an interesting journey for fans. For so long, many of us viewed Boba Fett as a character that didn’t really have that much going for him. He died an embarrassing death and frankly, I didn’t think he was that cool. I will proudly admit that I was wrong. The Mandalorian showed the power that Boba has and I hope we get to see more of him in season 3!

(featured image: Disney+)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]