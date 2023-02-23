The Darksaber Is Sure To Play a Central Role in ‘The Mandalorian’

The Mandalorian season 3 is fast approaching with a release date of March 1st, and many are hoping it will feature the return of the Darksaber. Viewers will recall that Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) came into possession of the Darksaber after winning it from Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) in combat while rescuing Grogu. This happened right at the end of season 2, so viewers weren’t expecting to see the Darksaber too soon after that.

However, in The Book of Boba Fett, after Djarin and Grogu arrive to steal the show from Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison), the Darksaber makes a swift return. In episode 5, “Return of the Mandalorian,” Djarin is confronted by the Armorer (Emily Swallow) and Paz Vizsla (Tait Fletcher). Vizsla challenges Djarin to a duel for ownership of the Darksaber and, although Djarin doesn’t have full mastery of the Darksaber, he proves victorious and keeps the artifact for himself.

If you’re unfamiliar with Star Wars lore, you may be confused about the big deal with the blade and why figures like Moff and Vizsla seek to make it their own. The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett make it very clear that it is no ordinary saber, as it boasts a unique design, can only be won through combat and eludes mastery by a skilled Mandalorian like Djarin. Here’s what viewers need to know about the Darksaber in The Mandalorian.

What’s so important about the Darksaber?

The Darksaber is important because of its ties to Mandalorian culture and history in the Star Wars universe. First of all, there is only one Darksaber. It is a one-of-a-kind artifact that has never been replicated in Star Wars, giving it the added allure of rarity. Meanwhile, it is particularly revered by the Mandalorians due to the fact it was created thousands of years ago by Tarre Vizsla, the first (and only) force-sensitive Mandalorian to be inducted into the Jedi Order. As a Jedi, he constructed the Darksaber blade and used it to become ruler of the Mandalorians and their planet Mandalore.

Upon his passing, the Darksaber was preserved in the Jedi Temple. However, it was retrieved to rally the Mandalorians during the fall of the Republic. It was fundamental in unifying the Mandalorians and the House of Vizsla but was also used to kill many Jedi. Over the years, it has switched hands numerous times and always gave the wielder a position of power and leadership. The blade is also extremely difficult to get one’s hands on, as anyone who wields the sword without rightfully winning it in combat will be cursed. On certain occasions, it has been used for good, such as rallying the Mandalorians for the sake of their survival. However, it has also been grasped by the likes of Pre Vizsla, Darth Maul, and Moff who used it for nefarious means.

What does wielding the Darksaber mean?

As said above, the Darksaber is important because of what it represents to the Mandalorians. The Mandalorians hold the blade in such reverence that, as the Armorer stated in The Mandalorian, whoever wields the blade is considered the rightful ruler of all of Mandalore. Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) was the last ruler of Mandalore to wield the Darksaber. She used it to unite and rule Mandalore but lost the sword during the Great Purge of Mandalore. However, she continued leading the Mandalorians in secret to maintain their survival and sought to win the Darksaber back from Moff.

Of course, Djarin winning the Darksaber from Moff put a wrench in her plans. She still very much intends to reestablish Mandalore’s place in the galaxy and her leadership of her people. As a result, viewers aren’t sure if she will support Djarin as the rightful ruler of Mandalore or fight him for the Darksaber. Also, even though Djarin has won the Darksaber, he may not be viewed as the rightful ruler of Mandalore, as he broke the Mandalorian code. Regardless of these details, though, the Darksaber is a huge symbol of authority and power in The Mandalorian, and with season 3 taking Djarin back to his home planet, this artifact is bound to be one of the central plot points.

Does the Darksaber have a Kyber Crystal?

The Darksaber is largely important and unique for what it symbolizes. However, physically, it is fairly similar to a regular lightsaber, aside from being shaped more like a katana than a saber and featuring a beskar hilt. Fans of Star Wars will know that lightsabers are created by Jedis as a right of passage and require extremely rare Kyber Crystals to power them. Jedi fill these crystals with their own energy, and this gives the Kyber Crystal its color. This, in turn, also determines the color of the lightsaber. Common colors are Blue, Green, Red, and Purple, with each color representing certain traits that the Jedi wield.

Just like regular lightsabers, the Darksaber is powered by a Kyber Crystal. Where it differs is that when Vizsla poured his energy into the crystal, it was black. This is the first and only time that a Jedi has ever produced black energy for a Kyber Crystal. We don’t exactly know why this is, but it likely means Vizsla had unique traits and a connection to the Force uncommon among Jedi. Vizsla is the only known Mandalorian who was also a Jedi, which may explain why he produced such a unique saber color.

