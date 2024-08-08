Jennifer Garner and Angourie Rice Will Reunite For ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’s Unexpected Season 2

Maybe it wasn’t the last thing he told her, after all! The lead cast members in the Apple TV+ drama The Last Thing He Told Me are on deck to film season 2, so when can we expect the next installment of the story to premiere on the streamer?

The Last Thing He Told Me is based on the eponymous novel by Laura Dave, which was scooped up by Reese Witherspoon’s book club and Hello Sunshine production company before it was even published by Simon & Schuster in 2021. The novel went on the become a worldwide bestseller, remaining at the top of the New York Times bestseller list for over 80 weeks and selling more than three million copies.

About the series

The Apple TV+ series was produced by Hello Sunshine and 20th Television and premiered on April 14, 2023. Author Dave collaborated with her husband, Academy Award-winning screenwriter Josh Singer (Spotlight), to create the show, and Singer served as showrunner for the first season. Dave and Singer are also executive producers with lead actress Jennifer Garner, Witherspoon, and others.

In March 2024, Apple TV+ announced that the show, which was originally slated to be a limited series, would instead continue on for a second season. Dave is currently working on a follow up novel to be published sometime in 2025. That means the premiere date for season two of The Last Thing He Told Me is still quite a ways away. In fact, it’s possible we might not even see it release until *gasp* early 2026?

What other details do we know so far?

Emmy Award nominated screenwriter Aaron Zelman (Damages) has signed on as co-showrunner with Singer for season two. Jennifer Garner is also on board to reprise her lead role as Hannah Hall, a woodturner whose life is turned upside down when her new husband Owen (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) disappears without a trace, leaving just a two-word note behind. “Protect her,” the note says.

Correctly assuming that Owen intended for her to protect his 16-year-old daughter Bailey (Anjourie Rice), Hannah begins to sort of the mystery of his disappearance while forging a powerful new bond with her stepdaughter. Garner, Rice, and Coster-Waldau have already agreed to return to the drama for season two, as has David Morse, who plays Owen’s former father-in-law and Bailey’s grandfather, Nicholas Bell.

Unfortunately, details about what Hannah and Bailey’s future remain unclear at this time. We’ll know more when Dave’s novel lands on bookstands next year, but in a press release, Apple TV+ head of programming Matt Cherniss promised lots of new action and adventure ahead. “Season two will take viewers on an even more exhilarating ride with more mysteries, twists and turns around every corner, and we can’t wait to explore the next chapter for these captivating characters,” he stated.

Premiere date TBD

Considering the sequel is due to be published at some point in 2025, we can only assume the series will follow in late 2025 or early 2026. Somewhere out there, Laura Dave is typing away to finish the second book, and all we can say is … write faster! We’re looking forward to season two of The Last Thing He Told Me on Apple TV+ whenever it may come, but sooner is always better than later.

In the meantime, season one of The Last Thing He Told Me is currently streaming on Apple TV+.

