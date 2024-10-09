What is the drama between Liam Payne and his ex-girlfriend Maya Henry?

Despite calling it quits two years ago, Liam Payne is allegedly still obsessed with his ex-fiancé, Maya Henry.

On October 4, 2024, Liam Payne was seen supporting his One Direction bandmate, Niall Horan, during his concert in Argentina. Things took a turn after videos of Payne giving fan service to fans during the concert went viral, with many criticizing the singer for trying to steal attention during Horan’s show.

Now, Payne is in the spotlight once more; this time, for revelations his ex, Maya Henry, revealed on TikTok.

Liam Payne and Maya Henry drama, explained

On October 7, Henry took to her TikTok to share some information about her ex-fiancé, Liam Payne. Her video was made in response to a viewer who ridiculed her for constantly talking about Payne. For reference, Henry occasionally opens up about her past relationship on podcasts.

She revealed that ever since she and Payne had broken up, he constantly “blows up” her phone with messages. And not just with his number; with different phone numbers as well. Henry revealed that Payne would create new iCloud accounts to iMessage her.

On top of the constant iMessage, Payne even emails her if her phone is unreachable. Henry adds that Payne would also bombard her mom with messages.

Henry also revealed that Payne talks to One Direction fans on Snapchat and claims he does this because “they will always be loyal to him and won’t tell on him.” She criticized the fans who hide his behavior, stating they are enabling him and that this is the reason he doesn’t realize that his actions are wrong.

The fans who ride for him so hard I will never understand. Okay, support whoever you love, whatever. But when you constantly enable someone, they’re never going to realize what they’ve done is bad. Or they do realize it and know they can get away with it. Which is what has happened to him for so many years. Everything gets swept under the rug; everything gets hidden for him. I don’t know who is behind all this, but nothing ever comes out about him.” Maya Henry

Henry alleged that Payne believes he can get away with anything. He believes that if his actions are revealed, no one will believe the claims, and his fans will always have his back. “He’s not wrong, and he knows and uses that,” Henry added.

She then brings up Payne’s recent scandal during Niall Horan’s concert. She accused Payne of only showing up for his co-members for his own benefit and not because he actually wants to show support. Addressing Payne, she states, “You wanna go stand up there and take the attention away from everyone because you know everyone’s going to be videoing you.”

In another TikTok, she stitched a One Direction fan’s video and revealed that the member who threw Liam Payne up a wall was none other than Zayn Malik. Previously, Payne revealed that one of his members threw him against a wall during a backstage fight, but did not reveal who it was.

Liam Payne and Maya Henry relationship timeline

Liam Payne and Maya Henry dated from 2019 to 2022 and were even engaged at one point. The two were first photographed together in August 2018 and went public with their relationship in September 2019.

In February 2020, the two were hit with their first bout of break-up rumors. However, Henry quickly shut it down in March. By August 2020, the two were engaged. In June 2021, the couple split up.

Payne and Henry got back together around October 2021, and in March 2022, Payne confirmed that they were still engaged. This did not last long, however; by May 2022, the two had called it quits again.

