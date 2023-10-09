All ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ English Dub Voice Actors
Jujutsu Kaisen released its second season on July 6, 2023. The main characters of the series have returned, and the season also introduced new characters from the past that are crucial for the context of the story. The original Japanese version of the anime is undoubtedly popular, but several clips of the English dub are making the rounds on X (formerly Twitter). Some people, for instance, are losing it over Gojo Satoru‘s sensual voice and feel the need to switch to hearing the show in English at least once.
There are a lot of talented voice actors in Jujutsu Kaisen‘s cast that bring the show to life, and there are even some characters that share the same voice actor. Here’s a list of all voice actors and the characters they portray in Jujutsu Kaisen‘s English dub:
- Itadori Yuji – Adam McArthur
- Fushiguro Megumi – Robbie Daymond
- Kugisaki Nobara – Anne Yatco
- Zen’in Mai – Laura Post
- Zen’in Maki – Allegra Clark
- Kasumi Miwa – Allegra Clark
- Mechamaru Ultimate – Keith Silverstein
- Panda – Matthew David Rudd
- Aoi Todo – Xander Mobus
- Toge Inumaki – Xander Mobus
- Okkotsu Yuta – Kayleigh McKee
- Amanai Riko – Reba Buhr
- Geto Suguru – Lex Lang
- Gojo Satoru – Kaiji Tang
- Shoko Ieiri – Ryan Bartley
- Utahime Iori – Tara Sands
- Yuki Sukumo – Anjali Kunapaneni
- Nanami Kento – David Vincent
- Misato Kuroi – Jeannie Tirado
- Mei Mei – Amber Lee Connors
- Masamichi Yaga – Keith Silverstein
- Fushiguro Toji – Nicholas Roye
- Mahito – Lucien Dodge
- Jogo – Michael Sorich
- Hanami – Marie Westbrook
- Ryomen Sukuna – Ray Chase
It’s hard to believe a character as quiet as Inumaki shares the same voice actor as Todo, who shamelessly asked Yuji and Megumi about their “ideal woman” upon meeting them. It’s also confusing to think of Mechamaru, who sounds mostly robotic, sharing the same voice as the younger version of Yaga. Confident Maki and self-effacing Miwa, who have completely different personalities and voices, apparently share the same voice actor as well. The ability to switch characters and slip past most people’s hearing is a testament to the talented voice-acting cast of Jujutsu Kaisen. Despite some criticisms and comparisons to the Japanese dub, fans are also giving the English dub a shot now that it’s gone viral.
