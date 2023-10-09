All ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ English Dub Voice Actors

Jujutsu Kaisen released its second season on July 6, 2023. The main characters of the series have returned, and the season also introduced new characters from the past that are crucial for the context of the story. The original Japanese version of the anime is undoubtedly popular, but several clips of the English dub are making the rounds on X (formerly Twitter). Some people, for instance, are losing it over Gojo Satoru‘s sensual voice and feel the need to switch to hearing the show in English at least once.

GOJO IN THE ENG DUB FOR THIS SCENE. ALRIGHT. OKAY. pic.twitter.com/mFTVfGLnum — daily gojou (@dailygojou) October 6, 2023

There are a lot of talented voice actors in Jujutsu Kaisen‘s cast that bring the show to life, and there are even some characters that share the same voice actor. Here’s a list of all voice actors and the characters they portray in Jujutsu Kaisen‘s English dub:

Itadori Yuji – Adam McArthur

Fushiguro Megumi – Robbie Daymond

Kugisaki Nobara – Anne Yatco

Zen’in Mai – Laura Post

Zen’in Maki – Allegra Clark

Kasumi Miwa – Allegra Clark

Mechamaru Ultimate – Keith Silverstein

Panda – Matthew David Rudd

Aoi Todo – Xander Mobus

Toge Inumaki – Xander Mobus

Okkotsu Yuta – Kayleigh McKee

Amanai Riko – Reba Buhr

Geto Suguru – Lex Lang

Gojo Satoru – Kaiji Tang

Shoko Ieiri – Ryan Bartley

Utahime Iori – Tara Sands

Yuki Sukumo – Anjali Kunapaneni

Nanami Kento – David Vincent

Misato Kuroi – Jeannie Tirado

Mei Mei – Amber Lee Connors

Masamichi Yaga – Keith Silverstein

Fushiguro Toji – Nicholas Roye

Mahito – Lucien Dodge

Jogo – Michael Sorich

Hanami – Marie Westbrook

Ryomen Sukuna – Ray Chase

It’s hard to believe a character as quiet as Inumaki shares the same voice actor as Todo, who shamelessly asked Yuji and Megumi about their “ideal woman” upon meeting them. It’s also confusing to think of Mechamaru, who sounds mostly robotic, sharing the same voice as the younger version of Yaga. Confident Maki and self-effacing Miwa, who have completely different personalities and voices, apparently share the same voice actor as well. The ability to switch characters and slip past most people’s hearing is a testament to the talented voice-acting cast of Jujutsu Kaisen. Despite some criticisms and comparisons to the Japanese dub, fans are also giving the English dub a shot now that it’s gone viral.

(featured image: MAPPA)

