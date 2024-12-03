‘What an abhorrent piece of s—-‘: Trump could pardon January 6th rioters and the internet isn’t having it

Despite having repeatedly said he had nothing to do with the violent insurrection on Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021, it comes as no surprise that Trump is already looking at pardoning those arrested. This came hours after the news that President Biden decided to pardon his son, Hunter Biden.

Recommended Videos

In response to President Biden’s pardoning of his son, Trump is now proposing that he should pardon those involved in the January 6 insurrection. Trump took to his social media site, Truth Social, to criticize the move by Biden, calling it “an abuse and miscarriage of Justice!” He seems to think that if Biden can pardon his son, then he should be able to pardon his followers whom he refers to as “Hostages.”

Many people online point out clear differences between the two parties and their crimes. One, in the throws of drug addiction, bought and possessed guns while under the influence of drugs, the others led an insurrection against the Capitol, threatened the lives of lawmakers, assaulted police, and destroyed public property because Trump lost to Biden.

What an abhorrent piece of shit our president elect is.



To draw an equivalence between insurrectionists and Hunter Biden simply demonstrates how low this prick will go! — Boston Strongah (@MarkHLegere) December 2, 2024

Biden’s pardoning of his son has received mixed responses. Some see a father trying to save his son from a witch hunt orchestrated by his political opponents; others see an abuse of the law for personal gain. In a way, it’s both. Biden has said for years that he would not pardon his son, but in light of Trump’s victory and imminent return to the Oval Office, it appears he’s changed his mind.

Biden’s pardon changed nothing

Though Trump is now acting as if it’s this specific “miscarriage of justice” that is prompting him to enact his own pardons, the President-elect has long discussed pardoning the January 6 rioters.

Keep in mind that he was already going to do this prior to the pardon. The pardon changed NOTHING. — Dog House Show (@Dog_House_Show) December 2, 2024

More than 1,500 have been charged in relation to the attack on the Capitol. Those charges have ranged from misdemeanors to violent felonies to seditious conspiracy. Over 1,000 have pleaded guilty.

Trump was also been charged in relation to the attack. He faced four indictments: a State indictment on business fraud charges in New York, a Federal indictment on classified documents charges in Florida, a Federal indictment in the 2020 election interference case, and a State indictment in the 2020 election interference case in Fulton County, Georgia. However, thanks to his re-election, it’s unlikely he will face any real consequences.

Already, Special Counsel Jack Smith has filed to drop all federal charges against Trump regarding the mishandling of documents and his role in trying to overturn the 2020 election. Trump has often talked about pardoning himself from all wrongdoing, though he cannot pardon himself from impeachment.

What will the Justice Department look like moving forward?

With Trump selecting new and rather worrying choices for key roles, especially within the Department of Justice, it’s a wonder what the justice system will even look like with him back in power. The most recent name in the ring is Kash Patel, Trump’s pick to lead the FBI. Patel has openly talked about the “Deep State” and using the Department of Justice to go after members of the media.

Why is everyone acting as if Trump wasn’t already going to pardon the J6’ers?

His FBI nomination is a certifiable lunatic, he’s on camera EXCITED about everyone they’re going to target once Trump is crowned.

Yes, I said “crowned.”



We ALREADY KNOW judges are in MAGA’s pocket, why… pic.twitter.com/xw1WJa5sVv — ThisWillHold (@ThisWillHold) December 2, 2024

Already, the Senate is preparing itself to deal with Trump’s questionable picks. Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma has pledged that Trump’s picks would not get blanket approval and would instead face rigorous questioning. We can only hope that most of them get thrown out on their behind, as many have them have no right being anywhere near that level of power.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy