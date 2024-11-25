‘Much worse this time’: Trump staffers warn Americans about an unforgiving presidency ahead

Former Trump White House staffer Olivia Troye warns Donald Trump’s incoming staff about an unforgiving presidency ahead.

Recommended Videos

Troye served as Vice President Mike Pence’s national security advisor for two years during Trump’s first presidency. She notes that she was at the Department of Homeland Security from day one of his presidency. However, like countless former staffers, she has become one of Trump’s most ardent critics. Despite being a former Republican, Troye supported Joe Biden and Kamala Harris after she left the White House and even spoke at the 2024 Democratic National Convention. Meanwhile, she’s far from the only former ally of Trump’s that ultimately turned against him. Pence, John Kelly, Anthony Scaramucci, Elaine Chao, Stephanie Grisman, Michael Cohen, and many more also shifted allegiances. At multiple points in his presidency, his actions became so egregious that his staffers realized they could no longer support him. Now, Troye warns that his second term will be worse.

Olivia Troye issues a warning to Trump’s incoming staff

In her weekly newsletter, We Lived It, Troye addresses Trump’s incoming staff with an article titled, “So you’re going to work for Trump…” While she acknowledges that some of the incoming staff is “probably super-MAGA right now,” she warns that there’s a high chance that they’ll “bear witness to something that changes your mind.” Troye writes, “If you love America, your patriotism will instinctively kick in at some point, and you’ll see Trump for who and what he truly is.” As evidence, she points to her and countless other staffers’ moral quandary where they were forced to ask how they could serve an administration that “is flagrantly harming Americans.”

She went on to give a list of tips to future staffers, including encouraging them to remember that they serve America over Trump, listen to their gut if something doesn’t feel right, prepare for an erratic and chaotic environment, and blow the whistle and speak out if they witness something that puts America at risk. Troye also created a separate list for women working at the White House as they will “face an extra set of challenges.” She urged them to set boundaries, ensure they have a strong support network, use their voices, and refuse to compromise their integrity for political power.

Even if staffers follow these tips, though, Troye warned things will still be hard. She stated, “No matter who you are, you are entering a hostile environment.” While she was fortunate enough to work with Pence, who she described as “decent” and “respectful,” she believes “it will be much, much worse this time.” Given that Trump has begun picking the most radical and controversial cabinet members possible, it isn’t hard to see how his administration will be even more hostile than the last one. His first administration already drove away so many supporters that it’s quite startling to think of how his second presidency can still be worse. Even so, Troye urged future staffers to “stand firm” and “defend our democratic principles,” no matter how much adversity they face.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy