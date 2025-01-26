‘What a petty, evil man’: Trump heartlessly suggests selectively choosing who gets wildfire aid

On Friday, Jan. 24 President Donald Trump visited North Carolina to survey first hand the recovery efforts from Hurricane Helene which hit the state hard in September leaving more than a hundred dead and thousands without homes. During a press conference in the swing state, he put down the Biden’s administration’s handling of the disaster, praised the region for their loyalty, promised to help further, and made sure liberal California knew wildfire relief would come at a price.



Trump asserted that because North Carolina voted for him, there would be no conditions on federal aid for the state. California, who voted for Biden, would have to pass a voter identification law for federal aid. He was also critical of the Golden State’s fire preparation.

Many on the social media platform X were appalled by this transactional form of governing with one user calling him “a petty, evil man.”

This is absolutely insane.



Donald Trump suggests he will only provide aid to California if they pass a voter ID law.



Then he said he’ll put no conditions on North Carolina, a state that voted for him.



What a petty, evil man.



pic.twitter.com/VFF0M0VcyY — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) January 24, 2025

According to the Associated Press, Trump went on to criticize the Federal Emergency Management Agency or FEMA. “FEMA has been a very big disappointment. It’s very bureaucratic,” he explained. “And it’s very slow.” The Republican president is considering getting rid of the agency altogether instead having Washington give the states the money needed to rebuild directly.

Later that same day Trump and First Lady Melania Trump traveled to California. Although he was not publicly invited to do so, Governor Gavin Newsom, who Trump nicknamed Newscum, was on hand to greet the first couple at the airport. When standing face-to-face with Newsom, Trump’s bullying tactics disappeared. “I appreciate the governor coming out and meeting me,” the Commander-in-Chief told reporters. “We wanna get it fixed. We wanna get the problem fixed.”



“Most importantly, thank you for being here,” Newsom stated. “It means a great deal to all of us — not just the folks in Palisades, the folks in Altadena that were devastated. We’re gonna need your support. We’re gonna need your help. You were there for us during COVID. I don’t forget that. And I have all the expectations that we’ll be able to work together.”



One member of Trump’s own party was openly critical of his conditional aide. Orange County Republican Rep. Young Kim was one of several local leaders who met with the President during his visit. She was not afraid to express her concerns. “Right now, it’s not the time to talk about what type of conditions,” she explained. “The only thing we should worry about is whatever the federal aid… is getting to the people and the communities for rebuilding purposes — that’s the only condition that I would ask.”

Trump and his delegation flew over the areas impacted by the Palisades fire. They also walked through a neighborhood that was destroyed and spoke with residents and first responders. Later that afternoon, Trump attended a roundtable discussion with local leaders such as Mayor Karen Bass where he downplayed the hazardous materials left behind by the blaze.

Trump completely overlooked the Eaton fire victims much to the disappointment of Rep. Judy Chu. “It’s apocalyptic in Altadena,” Chu advocated for her constituents. “Right now, they have nothing, and there have been 9500 structures burned. Most of the deaths have occurred in our area of the Eaton Fire, and 1000s of people are without homes. And these are working people. These are working-class people. Instead Trump prioritized a visit to Nevada, where no disasters have taken place, to thank the state for voting for him.

