‘A f—— idiot’: Trump slammed for allegedly possibly destroying Canadian allyship

Donald Trump is turning a longtime American ally into an enemy.

In the lead-up to his presidency, Donald Trump directed increasingly inflammatory at Canada, a staunch U.S. ally. The president has trolled the nation as the “Great State of Canada” and referred to then-prime minister Justin Trudeau as its “governor.” Trump’s jabs at America’s northern neighbor appear to be an attempt to intimidate Canada, and has expressed interest in annexing the nation through “economic force” to make it American’s “51st State.”

While Trump may tout his trolling as a win for U.S. foreign policy, the internet has a different read on the situation: Donald Trump a “f*cking idiot,” and his “war on Canada” will only cause harm.

This is what happens Trump declares war on Canada.

Trump’s toxicity towards a the U.S. ally is having a corrosive effect. The Premier of British Columbia David Eby recently told Canadian citizens to avoid traveling to the United States or purchasing American goods, saying that the populace “will not spend spend money in a country that wants to do economic harm to Canadians.”

Eby characterized the president’s planned tariffs against Canada as a “deliberate economic attack,” and called Trump’s threats “bizarre” and “heartbreaking,” citing Canadians’ intimate ties with the United States. Eby pointed out that many Canadians have family and friends across the U.S./Canadian border, and the president’s words and deeds signal a fraying of the once deep ties that bonded the two nations.

The United States and Canada have a long history. While the two nations once found themselves at odds during the War of 1812, the United States and Canadian relations warmed during the 20th century. According to Mount Royal University’s political science professor Duane Bratt, the two nations soon became “fierce allies” after forming NATO, and soldiers of both nations have fought and died for one another in multiple foreign wars.

Donald Trump is willing to forget this recent history, and appears to want to return the two allied nations to their early days of warring. Trump has declared a trade war against Canada with his threat of tariffs, and intends to levy a 25% tax on all Canadian imports. Canada isn’t only foreign nation subject to Trump’s economic ire, and the president has also threatened Mexico with a similar tariff. Trump has gone on to menace the entirety of the European with potential tariffs, and has talked of taking a hardline approach to trade with China as well.

Canadian politicians are not pleased with Trump, and have expressed distain with his frequent mockery and bullying. “The joke is over,” said Canadian official Dominic LeBlanc of Trump’s “51st state” refrain. LeBlanc went on to call the president’s trolling “counterproductive” and warned that it was nothing but an attempt to “sow confusion, to agitate people, [and] to create chaos.” Canadian Immigration Minister Marc Miller concurred, calling Trump’s comments “ridiculous” the and that the situation feels “like a South Park episode.”

Canada isn’t the only nation that Trump has alienated with his threats. The president has expressed interest in claiming both Greenland and the Panama Canal for America, and has toyed with the idea of using military force to do so. Panama’s president chided Trump to “be serious” while a Danish member of parliament told Trump to “fuck off” for his threat to invade Greenland, a Denmark-controlled territory.

Canadians are famously polite, but if Trump keeps pushing them around, Canada may soon tell Trump to “fuck off” too.

