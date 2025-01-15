‘It’s disgusting’: Jimmy Kimmel thanks LA wildfire respondents following Donald Trump’s social media comments

Jimmy Kimmel shamed Donald Trump’s social media comments directed against city officials in Los Angeles. Firefighters from California have been battling the flames of the rapidly spreading wildfires since January 7.

Trump has unleashed a string of critical comments against California Governor Gavin Newsom. In a recent post on Truth Social, he accused city officials of incompetence. Trump wrote, “The fires are still raging in L.A. The incompetent pols have no idea how to put them out.” He followed up and asked why it was taking so long for the wildfires to be put out.

Kimmel, affected by the wildfires himself, returned to set for Jimmy Kimmel Live! and was visibly emotional when he shared his and his colleagues’ experiences of the fires. He briefly addressed Trump’s comments, saying, “The fact that he chose to attack our firefighters, who are, apparently, not white enough to be risking their lives on our behalf, is—it’s disgusting, but not surprising.” The comedian wasn’t just referring to Trump—he also blamed Trump’s allies, who he called a “gaggle of scumbags,” for the divisive rhetoric.

An odd logical leap to DEI

Donald Trump didn’t necessarily blame firefighters for not being “white enough.” His MAGA followers, unfortunately, have misplaced blame toward the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD). They strongly believe that the LAFD’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) efforts are somehow hampering the emergency response. Among those leading the charge in this unfounded belief is Trump’s pal, Elon Musk, who, in an incredibly tasteless post on X, wrote, “DEI means people DIE.”

DEI means people DIE https://t.co/f86ZXam5oz — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 9, 2025

While California is prone to wildfires, this incident has been exacerbated by powerful winds. The firebrands from the trees were blown over to man-made structures, making the flames spread rapidly and causing catastrophic damage. This obviously had nothing to do with DEI efforts.

Regardless, Kimmel decided to thank and praise the firefighters from different states who are currently lending a hand in fighting the L.A. wildfires. Despite brewing geopolitical tensions, Canada and Mexico have sent firefighters to help with the crisis. Needless to say, misinformation is the last thing Californians need amid one of the worst natural disasters in U.S. history. Thankfully, not everyone is interested in politicizing the tragedy.

