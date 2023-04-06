The Weirdest ‘Star Wars’ Romances

The most recent episode of The Mandalorian featured a Quarren ship captain and a Mon Calamari nobleman in a forbidden romance. But this is far from the strangest relationship in Star Wars. In a galaxy with thousands of sentient species, it’s hardly surprising that there are some strange interspecies couples.

Here are some of the weirdest Star Wars couples.

Ziro the Hutt and Sy Snootles

Remember that alien singer from Return of the Jedi? In the Clone Wars, we learn that she was dating Jabba’s uncle, Ziro the Hutt. Even more wild: she got so mad when he dumped her that she betrayed him, killed him, and stole his blackmail on the Hutts. Not a healthy relationship by any means, but one that was definitely memorable for how weird it was.

Hondo Ohnaka and Aurra Sing

The fact that Hondo made a joke about thinking Boba Fett was his and Aurra’s kid has stuck in my mind for over a decade. But honestly, I like the fact that even though they are broken up, Hondo and Aurra are still on good terms and he has boundaries with her, refusing to get caught up in Jedi business.

Cut and Suu Lawquane

Cut, known as the deserter clone, had a very rough life as a soldier. But thankfully, he was able to make a new life for himself with Suu and her half-Twi’lek, half-human children. Their relationship is genuinely sweet and healthy, and I was very happy that they saw the writing on the wall and have thus far been able to escape the Empire during The Bad Batch. The one issue I can see with their relationship is the clones’ advanced aging: Cut ages twice as fast as the average human, meaning he and Suu probably won’t have long together even if they survive the Empire. Still, I wish them the best.

Quinlan Vos and Asajj Ventress

A romance between a dark-sider and a (somewhat grey) Jedi, this relationship came out of left field for some fans, mainly because Quinlan Vos had only appeared in a single episode of The Clone Wars and Ventress had a decent amount of ‘ship tease with Obi-Wan. However, it does make sense as they’re both outsiders to their orders (Asajj was never an official Jedi or Sith apprentice and Quinlan was always considered an … unorthodox Jedi). While the story of Dark Disciple arguably undercut Asajj’s story in favor of Quinlan, I do think it solidified Ventress as one of the most complex and fascinating dark-siders of the prequel era.

That being said, if they want to de-canonize the Dark Disciple book in order to bring Ventress back into animated projects (like The Bad Batch), I would be all for that.

Lando and L3

Originally, when L3 implies that she and Lando are a thing in Solo, Qi’ra doesn’t seem to take her seriously. However, Lando clearly cares for L3, even getting shot while trying to save her during the droid-slave rebellion on Kessel.

That does make his willingness to gamble the Millennium Falcon a little odd, as he’s not just betting a ship but also what remains of L3’s memory banks. I can only imagine the earful she gave him when they were reunited in Empire.

Kanan Jarrus and Hera Syndulla

Another healthy relationship on this list, the Jedi and the Twi’lek rebel pilot are the best couple in all of Star Wars. They talk about their problems, they deal with conflicts as a family, and they’re just really cute. Kanan’s death is definitely up there for Star Wars tragedies, especially since he never got to meet his and Hera’s son, Jacen.

Zeb Orellious and Agent Kallus

Don’t tell me it’s not canon. Kallus was literally welcomed into Zeb’s tribe at the end of the show. Also, Stephen Blum ships it. But yeah, a friendship/relationship between a human Imperial and a rebel Lasat would be strained under the best of terms, but especially since Kallus helped the Empire exterminate the Lasat. But then came “The Honorable Ones,” and we got a look behind the curtain at Kallus and how he’s not as callous (pun intended) about the Lasat genocide as he first seemed.

Fans were very excited to see him turn spy and defector and I would argue he has the best redemption arc of any Star Wars antagonist. Probably because his is an actual arc, played out over multiple seasons and not just shown in a single action. Also, Zeb’s “I must have accidentally recruited him” line is iconic.

Peli and the Jawa

We don’t know much about Peli and her Jawa-ex, but I love how casually she mentions it to Din.

What’s your favorite weird Star Wars couple? Comment below!

