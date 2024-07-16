The End of ‘Stranger Things’ Is Nigh! Have You Read All the Books Yet?

Stranger Things season 5 is fast approaching—well, sort of. Recently, Netflix announced that the cast and crew were halfway done filming the show’s fifth and final season, providing us with a teasing glimpse of the action to come. Now, then, is as good a time as any to immerse yourself in the Stranger Things books.

Netflix’s landmark 80s-set sci-fi and horror hit has given us some beloved characters like Eleven, Max Mayfield, Steve Harrington, Jim Hopper, Joyce Byers, Lucas Sinclair, and Nancy Wheeler. It’s also given the world some incredibly intriguing villains, terrifying mysteries, and immersive settings, so if you want to ensure that your knowledge of Hawkins, the Upside Down, and all your favorite characters is up to date when the final adventure premieres, you’ll not only want to try and catch the Stranger Things prequel play but read the official tie-in novels, as well.

(That being said, it’s unlikely you won’t be able to follow Stranger Things season 5 if you haven’t watched or read all these additional stories. They’ll enhance your experience and connection to the characters, but you won’t miss out on anything crucial. This isn’t the Marvel Cinematic Universe!)

All in all, there are six Stranger Things books, written by some of the biggest names in fantasy, sci-fi, and YA. Brew a cup of coffee, sit back, relax, and allow yourself to be swept off to Hawkins, Indiana once more.

Stranger Things: Suspicious Minds

(Penguin Random House/Netflix)

Stranger Things: Suspicious Minds by Gwenda Bond was the first official Stranger Things novel and functions as a prequel to the whole series. In 1969, Eleven’s mother, Terry Ives, consents to be a test subject for a dangerous, mind-altering project codenamed MKULTRA, led by the one and only Dr. Brenner. Within the walls of Hawkins’ secret laboratory lurks an inescapable conspiracy, however, so if Terry wants to unravel the truth, she’ll need the help of her fellow test subjects.

Stranger Things: Darkness on the Edge of Town

(Penguin Random House/Netflix)

Two timlines: 1984 and 1977. In the “present,” Hopper’s adopted daughter Eleven wants to learn more about her dad’s past in New York City. Why did he leave Hawkins? Why did he return? In Darkness on the Edge of Town by Adam Christopher, Hopper relives one life-changing summer in New York, involving a series of harrowing unsolved murders, federal agents, street gangs, and a dangerous blackout. Did that case change his relationship with his young daughter and loving wife? Has it haunted him since then? You’ll have to read to find out more.

Stranger Things: Flight of Icarus

(Penguin Random House/Netflix)

Everyone’s favorite Dungeon Master returns in Caitlin Schneiderhan’s Flight of Icarus. It’s 1984 and Eddie Munson is certain: this is his time to shine. All he needs to do is get through his senior year, though that’s easier said than done. When he meets Paige, a former Hawkins resident who managed to escape and become an incredibly awesome music producer, Eddie gets a glimpse of what his future could be. Will he be able to scrape enough money together to allow his band, Corroded Coffin, to record a demo tape? Will everyone finally see who he really is?

Stranger Things: Runaway Max

(Penguin Random House/Netflix)

Before Max Mayfield became embroiled in Hawkins’ parallel nightmare and made some actual friends, she was desperate to return to California. Fighting with her step-brother, skateboarding, and playing Dig Dug at the arcade just wasn’t enough, and this novel will tell you why as Brenna Yovanoff brings Max Mayfield’s backstory to life in this gripping YA novel. Runaway Max is perfect to read before re-watching Stranger Things season 2!

Stranger Things: Rebel Robin

(Penguin Random House/Netflix)

As Robin Buckley enters her sophomore year of high school, she feels more alienated from her friends than ever. Everyone is coupling up, but Robin has a secret—one she worries will change her life forever if it ever comes out. Robin knows that if she ever wants to be true to herself and live an actual, genuine life, she’ll need to leave Hawkins, and thus, Operation Croissant is born. Robin wants to fly to Europe for the summer, but that takes time (and money). Will she learn to accept herself along the way? Read A.R. Capetta’s Rebel Robin to find out.

Stranger Things: Lucas on the Line

(Penguin Random House/Netflix)

Lucas Sinclair is about to start high school, and he’s tired of feeling like an outsider. Half of his friends have left town, and Max, his (former) girlfriend, is dealing with her own issues. So, when Lucas is invited to join Hawkins High’s basketball team, he jumps at the chance. As he begins to form bonds with his teammates, however, Lucas finally begins to understand what it’s like to be one of the few Black teen boys in small-town Indiana. Written by Suyi Davies, Lucas on the Line explores themes of love and identity like never before in the Stranger Things universe.

If, even after reading all these books, you’re still in the mood for more Stranger Things, there are plenty of graphic novels to devour as well. Happy reading!

