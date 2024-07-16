‘Red Swan’ Is About to Become More Sinister in Episode 5

For a K-drama that’s meant to be melodramatic, Red Swan doesn’t portray our protagonist as a pitiful, beaten-down hero. Instead, she’s claiming her power and getting back at her cheating husband and cruel stepmother through her tenacity and brains.

Recommended Videos

It also helps that Wan-soo doesn’t hold back against Tae-ra. Wan-soo directly calls her a “mistress” in her own home. A double-edged moniker that even the mistress herself failed to recognize as an insult. I think we can all agree that letting your girlfriend and your love child live in your mansion with your legal wife is a terrible thing to do. Tae-ra getting called “mistress” by Wan-soo, the family’s house helpers, and the butler isn’t undeserved.

But Red Swan is still a melodrama, and Wan-soo has had a shocking development in her life. Her mother, whom she hasn’t visited in years, has been locked up in a mental institution. Episodes five and six of Red Swan are coming to Disney+ on July 17, 2024.

What Happened to Wan-soo’s Mother?

Chairman Park has found a way to blackmail Wan-soo into resigning from the NOW Foundation. She revealed the location of Wan-soo’s mother, who is in a psychiatric facility. But it looks like Wan-soo’s mother is in a fragile condition, and the last thing we see is Wan-soo screaming for her mother.

Is Wan-soo’s mother dying? Or is something more sinister going on here? There must be a reason why Wan-soo hasn’t visited her mother in over a decade. But would that be enough to say that Wan-soo proceeded to attack her own mother? The shot of the last scene conveniently makes us all speculate on that possibility.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy