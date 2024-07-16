‘Red Swan’ Is About to Become More Sinister in Episode 5

For a K-drama that’s meant to be melodramatic, Red Swan doesn’t portray our protagonist as a pitiful, beaten-down hero. Instead, she’s claiming her power and getting back at her cheating husband and cruel stepmother through her tenacity and brains.
It also helps that Wan-soo doesn’t hold back against Tae-ra. Wan-soo directly calls her a “mistress” in her own home. A double-edged moniker that even the mistress herself failed to recognize as an insult. I think we can all agree that letting your girlfriend and your love child live in your mansion with your legal wife is a terrible thing to do. Tae-ra getting called “mistress” by Wan-soo, the family’s house helpers, and the butler isn’t undeserved.
But Red Swan is still a melodrama, and Wan-soo has had a shocking development in her life. Her mother, whom she hasn’t visited in years, has been locked up in a mental institution. Episodes five and six of Red Swan are coming to Disney+ on July 17, 2024.
What Happened to Wan-soo’s Mother?
Chairman Park has found a way to blackmail Wan-soo into resigning from the NOW Foundation. She revealed the location of Wan-soo’s mother, who is in a psychiatric facility. But it looks like Wan-soo’s mother is in a fragile condition, and the last thing we see is Wan-soo screaming for her mother.
Is Wan-soo’s mother dying? Or is something more sinister going on here? There must be a reason why Wan-soo hasn’t visited her mother in over a decade. But would that be enough to say that Wan-soo proceeded to attack her own mother? The shot of the last scene conveniently makes us all speculate on that possibility.
Published: Jul 16, 2024 05:44 pm