‘Wasting the American people’s money’: Marjorie Taylor Greene hypocritically cracks down on her own plans

When it comes to wasting the American people’s money, nobody does it quite like Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The unfortunate torrent of verbal diarrhea that Greene has spent her political career spouting is sadly taxpayer funded. She’s used the American’s dollars to spread baseless conspiracy theories online, everything from “Jewish Space Lasers,” vaccine lies, and classic “the election was stolen” drivel. Now she’s back to continue to blow through U.S. dollars under the guise of saving America money.

Green took to the House Floor to reveal that she would be working with government employees-to-be Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy in order to terrorize government employees-that-are. According to MTG, Vivek and Elon are rolling out a “naughty” and “nice” list of government employees. Anyone on board with the aneurism-inducer that Elon and Vivek are calling a “plan” for the U.S. spending budget will be put on the nice list. Anyone who disagrees with the plan will be put on the naughty list, which is essentially a short list (or in this case, a very long list) for who’s getting fired.

?⚠️MTG Praises “Naughty and Nice” Spending List for Congress



Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene described today’s meeting with Elon Musk as “incredibly productive,” praising his idea for a “naughty and nice list” to track lawmakers based on their spending habits.



“The American people… pic.twitter.com/vf3hzG8Db7 — Kristy Tallman (@KristyTallman) December 5, 2024

It’s disturbing to see an elected official like Greene, who may very well represent some of the government employees whose livelihoods are on the chopping block. The cuts will come courtesy of DOGE — Musk’s non-government agency named after a meme dog — which lifting a leg all over the United States’ budget plans. According to the man holding the leash, Elon Musk wants to cut $2 trillion from government spending. That’s about a third of the entire mandatory U.S. budget that constitutes Social Security, Medicare and veterans’ benefits that everyday Americans depend upon to survive.

“We need real transparency in Congress to ensure that taxpayer dollars are being used wisely,” says Greene, though “wise” is certainly not the word many have used to describe the morally and economically dubious plan to deport millions of undocumented immigrants from the U.S. en masse, nor taxpayer dollars spent on pushing 600+ anti-trans pieces of legislation through the bowels of legislative bodies across the nation are similarly unproductive—both of which MTG openly supports. Greene’s support of DOGE is only the most recent of her many ethically bankrupt decisions.

Even fellow Republicans think that DOGE isn’t the dog to bet on. “It’s a little rich to go, ‘Oh DOGE, save us.’ What, from ourselves?” said Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas. “What I told them is, their best role is to expose the absolute stupidity coming out of this body.” While Chip Roy didn’t name names about which politicians were responsible for the “absolute stupidity,” given Greene’s penchant for promoting baseless conspiracy theories, including one where she implied her that the devastation from Hurricane Helene could have been avoided because the U.S. government “can control the weather,” one can hazard a guess.

Sadly, for every Republican that wants to send DOGE to live on a farm somewhere, there are others happy to give it praise. After meeting with other DOGE supporters, Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas said with a spring in his step that he and the other DOGE-people are “going to gut the fish” in reference to the U.S. budget. And in doing so, they’ll gut average Americans who depend on that budget to survive. Greene won’t have to worry this season. Unlike the majority of America, taxpayer dollars have her covered.

