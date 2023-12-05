We’re Breathlessly Waiting for the Next Episode of ‘Tokyo Revengers’

Do you have Tokyo Revengers on the brain? Are you dying to find out what happens between Takemichi and Tenjiku? You’re not alone. Fans are eagerly anticipating the next episode of the Shonen series, which centers on Takemichi Hanagaki, who travels back in time to put an end to the Tokyo Manji Gang that killed his childhood girlfriend.

Based on Ken Wakui’s successful 2017 manga series of the same name, Tokyo Revengers premiered in 2021. The anime series quickly attracted a devoted fan base and is currently in its third season. In addition to the anime, a live-action film was released in 2021 with a sequel already in the works. And a TR video game is currently in the works.

Naturally, fans are eagerly anticipating episode 10, titled “Brave heart”. The previous episode saw Angry go after the Haitani brothers. Angry was then defeated by Kakucho, who faces off against Takemichi. The episode ended with Kisaki pulling a gun on Takemichi. who will survive?!

When can I watch season 3, episode 10 of Tokyo Revengers?

Good news: the episode premieres TOMORROW!

Australian Central Time (ACST) : 03:30 AM Wednesday, December 6

: 03:30 AM Wednesday, December 6 Japan: 12:00 AM, December 6, 2023

12:00 AM, December 6, 2023 United States: 11:00 AM, December 5, 2023 (Pacific Time)

11:00 AM, December 5, 2023 (Pacific Time) United States: 12:00 PM, December 5, 2023 (Mountain Time)

12:00 PM, December 5, 2023 (Mountain Time) United States: 1:00 PM, December 5, 2023 (Central Time)

1:00 PM, December 5, 2023 (Central Time) United States: 2:00 PM, December 5, 2023 (Eastern Time)

2:00 PM, December 5, 2023 (Eastern Time) Europe: 4:00 PM, December 5, 2023, in France and Germany

4:00 PM, December 5, 2023, in France and Germany Asia: 11:00 PM, December 5, 2023, in the Philippines and Malaysia; 10:00 PM in Indonesia

11:00 PM, December 5, 2023, in the Philippines and Malaysia; 10:00 PM in Indonesia Indian Standard Time: 11:30 PM, December 5, 2023

(featured image: Liden Films)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]