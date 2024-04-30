A cute anime spider spins webs and grin in "So I'm A Spider So What"
Everything We Know (and Want to Know) About a Possible Second Season of 'So I'm a Spider So What?'

So I’m a Spider So What is the show spiders need. These helpful little arachnids get a bad wrap. Sure they look a little weird, but they show their undying love for us by getting rid of mosquitoes and ticks and flies. We should thank spiders with love undying right back. And we should start by renewing this cute anime.

What is “So I’m a Spider So What” about?

So I’m A Spider So What is one of those isekai monster-sympathizer anime that are all the rage these days. Get this: A young woman gets merc’d by a mysterious explosion and reincarnates as a low-level dungeon spider in a fantasy world! So what if she’s only got two eyes? It still counts. Now she has to figure out life as a spider, all the while trying not to get murdered by the other more malevolent beings in the world. Plus she’s gotta get some kind of answers about how she died. Hit by a truck? Sure, you and every other isekai protagonist. Nothing out of the ordinary there. Mysterious explosion? Something plot-related is afoot.

Is there a release date for season 2?

As of now, there is no release date for season 2. Crunchyroll squashed our season two hopes with the rolled-up newspaper of silence. But like the noble spider, we will weather even the most savage of underserved blows. It’s still possible that season 2 could be coming. After all, these things take a while. Unless you’re Demon Slayer or Jujutsu Kaisen or some other prestige shonen anime, it takes some time for a series to come back. During this time we must clear the cobwebs of despair from our souls and weave the webs of hope.

Who voices our beloved spider?

The titular spider Kumoko is voiced by Brianna Knickerbocker and Aoi Yuki in the English and Japanese dubs, respectively. Brianna Knickerbocker has also appeared as Nichika Ubuyashiki and Kanao Tsuyuri in Demon Slayer, as well as the titular Tuesday from Carol and Tuesday. Aoi Yuki voices the giantess Diane in The Seven Deadly Sins and Madoka Kaname in Puella Magi Madoka Magica.

As for the leading secondary characters, Yuika Hasab is voiced by Aimi Tanaka in Japanese and Laura Post in English. Sophia Keren is voiced by Ayana Taketatsu in Japanese and Ryan Bartley in English. Fei is voiced by Eri Kitamura in Japanese and Stephanie Southerland in English. Julius is voiced by Junya Enoki in Japanese and Landon McDonald in English. Hugo is voiced by Kaito Ishikawa in Japanese and Xander Mobus in English. Kyōya Sasajima is voiced by Ryōta Ōsaka in Japanese and voiced by Casey Mongillo in English.

Jack Doyle
Jack Doyle (they/them) is actually nine choirs of biblically accurate angels in crammed into one pair of $10 overalls. They have been writing articles for nerds on the internet for less than a year now. They really like anime. Like... REALLY like it. Like you know those annoying little kids that will only eat hotdogs and chicken fingers? They're like that... but with anime. It's starting to get sad.