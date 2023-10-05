Here’s Your Complete ‘Tokyo Revengers’ Season 3 Release Schedule

Tokyo Revengers is here, and no, you can’t watch the third season on Crunchyroll. Despite the first season’s appearance on the iconic anime streaming platform, season three has two homes away from the English anime localization site: Disney Plus and Hulu. That’s right. Depending on your region, you’ll need to have a subscription to one or the other in order to enjoy this Shonen series’ latest episodes.

Based on the popular 2017 manga series of the same name, Tokyo Revengers follows 20-something Takemichi Hanagaki as he travels back in time to put an end to the Tokyo Manji Gang—a powerful and ruthless gang that killed his childhood girlfriend. The anime adaptation premiered in spring 2021 with season one. Starting with season two in 2023, Disney picked up the series for its own platforms. Since then, all English subs and dubs have been through Hulu and Disney Plus, including season three.

Interested in catching Tokyo Revengers season three as it comes out? New episodes roll out weekly over the fall and winter. Here’s every premiere day so far.

Tokyo Revengers season 3 release schedule

According to AniList, Tokyo Revengers: Tenjiku-ken has 13 episodes. That means season three will run from early October 2023 to late December 2023. Season three premiered on Oct. 3 (or if you’re in Japan, Oct. 4), with the 13th episode set for Dec. 26 (or the 27th for Japanese audiences).

Here’s the full roster, complete with episode names as they’re revealed, and which day each installment premieres. All release dates are provided for U.S., Canadian, and U.K. audiences.

Episode Release Date Episode 1 (“The Longest Day”) Oct. 3 Episode 2 Oct. 10 Episode 3 Oct. 17 Episode 4 Oct. 24 Episode 5 Oct. 31 Episode 6 Nov. 7 Episode 7 Nov. 14 Episode 8 Nov. 21 Episode 9 Nov. 28 Episode 10 Dec. 5 Episode 11 Dec. 12 Episode 12 Dec. 19 Episode 13 Dec. 26

For U.S. viewers, you can catch season three on Hulu by heading over to the Tokyo Revengers show and selecting the second season in the app. The first season three episode, “The Longest Day,” is technically listed as “season two, episode 14.” Make no mistake, though. That’s the first episode of the third season, and you can be sure to catch new episodes at this exact place.

Over in the U.K. and Canada, you can find Tokyo Revengers via Disney Plus. The same release date schedule applies.

(featured image: Liden Films)

