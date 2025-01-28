Matthew W. Huttle, a Capitol rioter pardoned by Trump, has died in a police-involved shooting during a traffic stop in Indiana. Online commentators were quick to respond, many expressing little shock or sympathy given the man’s violent history. It’s almost as if granting pardons to treasonous criminals was not a good idea. Who knew?

Recommended Videos

This isn’t shocking

On Donald Trump’s first day back in office, he pardoned over 1,500 insurrectionists, including Huttle. Many people with common sense argued that releasing or pardoning criminals like Huttle sends the message that violent and unrepentant behavior could go unchecked as long as people cloak it in political allegiance to him.

Regardless, Huttle’s life came to a violent end during a traffic stop in Jasper County on Sunday, Jan. 25th, 2025. According to reports, a sheriff’s deputy attempted to arrest Huttle during a traffic stop when he resisted. An altercation ensued, Huttle was allegedly armed, and the officer shot and killed him.

I’m not shocked. When I saw this story, my first thought wasn’t about what happened but about how officials are handling it. The Indiana State Police are leading the investigation, and the deputy involved is now on administrative leave, following protocol. Authorities are prioritizing transparency and doing everything by the book.

But it’s impossible to ignore a glaring disparity here. When minorities are shot by police, investigations and accountability often only happen after massive public outcry. It takes protests, hashtags, and relentless advocacy to get the same basic steps of justice that Huttle’s case is receiving without question.

It’s a pattern. A white man who made a mockery of our justice system by participating in an insurrection is shot by police, and every procedure clicks into place like clockwork. As one X commenter put it, “He [Trump] made a mockery of the justice system by pardoning criminals.”

He made a mockery of the justice system by pardoning criminals. — X AI (@xaigorgo) January 27, 2025

What’s wrong with the system?

Huttle’s story didn’t just begin or end with being a Capitol rioter. It’s part of a broader conversation about who we choose to forgive, and why. Let’s be clear, Huttle was not a victim of an unjust legal system. In addition to storming the Capitol, Huttle was convicted in 2009 of brutally abusing his three-year-old son. Court records reveal he beat the child so badly that the boy couldn’t sit down properly. Three years old. You can read the full court document for yourself here.

Yet, despite his history of violence and clear evidence of being a habitual offender, Huttle received a presidential pardon, essentially erasing his Capitol riot conviction. Huttle’s case is a glaring example of how systemic failure breeds tragedy. Someone with his track record as a Capitol rioter, child abuser, and domestic abuser should never receive a second chance to wreak havoc.

However, instead of holding him accountable, they essentially gave him a pat on the back. Excusing insane actions like these makes violent offenders feel justified to do whatever they want afterward.

We will see much more of this. White Privilege just became White Immunity.https://t.co/hW5n2lQRBb



This is what happens when You Give A Mouse A Pardon. Matthew Huttle, 42 felt justified in his crimes, both past and future. https://t.co/NZYOI8TNOg — RacquelMorris- Facetiously Sarcastic??? (@RacquelRMorris) January 28, 2025

A system that needs to do better

I hope that investigators will handle this situation properly, and early signs look promising. However, this situation also raises uncomfortable questions about whose lives we prioritize, whose deaths we mourn, and whose actions we forgive. Transparency and fairness shouldn’t be rare commodities in these cases. They should be the standard for everyone, regardless of race, background, or political affiliation.

It’s not about celebrating someone’s death or dismissing it as karma. It’s about recognizing that systems built on bias and selective enforcement ultimately fail us all. And if there’s one takeaway from this story, it’s that forgiveness without accountability is a dangerous game. For Huttle’s family, this is a devastating loss. For the rest of us, it’s a clear reminder that releasing and pardoning violent, unrepentant criminals is a terrible idea.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy