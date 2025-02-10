‘This is our country!’: Americans protest Trump and Musk’s ‘Department of Efficiency’ as post-election tensions grow stronger

The “Nobody Elected Elon” rally saw thousands of protestors descend on America’s capital city, Washington D.C., on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. Among those who gave speeches at the rally were Democratic senators Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), and California State Representative Maxine Waters (D-43).

The Feb. 4th rally is believed to have been organized by Indivisible, a national grassroots organization, to demonstrate against Elon Musk’s involvement in the affairs of the United States government. Held at the U.S. Treasury Building in D.C., the protest was also streamed live on YouTube.

The rally lasted about an hour and a half. Its rallying cry was, “It is the people who rule, not the billionaires. We are taking this country back from Elon Musk,” Daily Mirror US reported.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is the wealthiest individual in the world, but he wasn’t politically powerful until very recently. When the Trump administration took over in January, the “tech” (and also diamonds) billionaire was able to amass significant influence over U.S. politics. Not only does he regularly use his X platform to shape Americans’ beliefs, but he has also recruited a group of 19 to 25-year-olds to reduce federal government expenditures by trillions in his “Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.

In addition to the large crowd of civilian protestors who gathered in front of the U.S. Treasury Building, many U.S. Senate and House of Representatives officials attended and spoke at the rally. In addition to giving speeches, some officials demanded to be let inside.

“This is not Trump’s country,” Rep. Waters said in a speech. “This is our country. We deserve to have decent jobs. We deserve the respect. We deserve to be treated in a way that all Americans should.”

“I have Elon Musk’s major office in my district,” continued the California representative. “He won’t even meet with local elected officials. There’s a tunnel from under his office all the way to the airport, so he doesn’t have to be among other people on the ground. He is a low-down, no-good person, along with Trump, who cannot be trusted, and we must not be afraid of them.”

She also urged people to tell Musk, “Nobody elected you’re a–,” adding that the billionaire has “made enough money off our government.”

"This is not Trump's country. This is our country!" – @RepMaxineWaters pic.twitter.com/GRpsTSOnOM — Social Security Works (@SSWorks) February 4, 2025

Echoing Waters’ sentiment that it’s time to stand up to the mega-rich who are trying to reshape the policies of the U.S. government to suit their need was Oregon Senator Merkley, who has served since 2009. He started his speech by asking the crowd: “Did anybody vote for a government of billionaires,” adding Americans are facing “an authoritarian takeover of our country, and we say hell no.”

In addition to his call to have Musk fired, Merkley warned Americans about Trump’s plans to have mainstream media replaced with propaganda from the “right-wing crazies to mislead the people.” (The reason for the warning: Trump’s recent threats to replace mainstream media with state-owned media are straight out of the dictator’s playbook.

Making moves that should have been considered a term ago, federal officials seem to finally be fighting back against the MAGA blitzkrieg. POLITICO reported that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said in an interview, “This is not business as usual, and Senate Democrats should not be treating this as business as usual. We need to see a halt on all Trump nominees.”

(@ChrisMurphyCT)

Likewise, Sen. Murphy vowed on X (formerly Twitter) to block all Trump nominees.

BREAKING: In a stunning moment, House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries just introduced legislation to protect the American people’s Treasury Department data from DOGE employees and Elon Musk. This is massive. pic.twitter.com/4eFi6muLj8 — Democratic Wins Media (@DemocraticWins) February 6, 2025

Meanwhile, in Congress, House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries has initiated legislation to “shield the American people from this out-of-control power grab” at the U.S. Treasury by Musk and DOGE employees.

