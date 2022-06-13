Chris Evans is currently doing the press tour for his film Lightyear, and when he’s not celebrating his birthday or breaking the internet on the red carpet, he’s heading to Disneyland to Pixar Pier, home of some of our favorite characters like Buzz Lightyear! The problem is just that Chris Evans is a professional and has his poses locked down, which … in this case … make him look like he was photoshopped into a picture with Helen and Bob Parr, Buzz and Woody, and Joy and Sadness. Honestly if he were photoshopped in, I’d be Sadness.

Evans saw everyone making fun of the pictures online and wrote a tweet explaining the picture, saying, “I promise I’m not photoshopped into these! I just have a very disciplined pose.” He went on to say that he doesn’t know what to do with his hands, and honestly, who hasn’t been in that situation before? Just standing in a picture and trying to figure out where to put your hands? That’s probably why so many of us look like cheerleaders in pictures, because hands on hips is the easiest move.

But what’s really great about the rest of the pictures is that the characters switch, and we get Minnie Mouse and Mickey Mouse in Woody the Cowboy and Buzz Lightyear inspired outfits, but Chris Evans doesn’t really move at all, so he does actually look like they just photoshopped him in there and told him to pretend like he went to Disneyland. (Plausible, given we didn’t get any pictures of Evans in Avengers Campus, so like, was he REALLY there?!)

I promise I’m not photoshopped into these! I just have a very disciplined pose. 🤦🏻‍♂️



(And I don’t know what to do with my hands) https://t.co/oiVadwg3s7 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 12, 2022

But, if we’re trusting Evans (and we should, because he’s a nice guy), he says that he was there and just has a very structured pose, and that’s a very likely story. (Kidding, kidding.) Now that we have these pictures, though, we can easily put him into other theme parks and places. We can make this picture of Chris Evans the new flat Stanley and just send him around the world.

(featured image: Richard Harbaugh/Disney Resorts via Getty Images)

