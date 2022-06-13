Chris Evans loves Disney. We know this from his tweets, from his joy at the premiere for Lightyear, from going to Disneyland, and being what the kids call a “Disney Adult.” (I am one also, so I get it.) So, seeing Evans take on the role of Buzz Lightyear in the upcoming film Lightyear just feels like the right casting choice. But it also brings up a question in my mind.

We were in attendance at the press conference for Disney and Pixar’s Lightyear, and with it came a very important question: What other Disney character would Chris Evans like to play? I ended up kicking off the press conference by asking Evans about his love of Disney and what it meant to him to play Buzz Lightyear—and who he’d like to tackle next in the Disney canon.

“First of all, hi Rachel, I love Rachel,” Evans said. (And yes, this was important for me, the Rachel in question, to include. Taika Waititi also responded that I’m great. Just wanted that all on record.) But now, back to Evans’ response: “I loved Buzz Lightyear, I loved Toy Story. When Toy Story came out, it kind of kicked the doors down in terms of a new approach to the medium. So I was thrilled and excited to know that there was more to come. And to that extent, I loved all the characters in Toy Story deeply.”

But outside of his love of Buzz, Evans has another character he’d like to play: that hot fox from Robin Hood. “If there were another character to play, I don’t think I could pull it off, I was always a really big fan of Robin Hood, the old animated Disney movie. I just thought Robin Hood was so cool. You know, I think of all the animated characters in the Disney library, Robin Hood stands alone. I think he’s just smooth and charming and capable and I don’t have that cool British accent but I’d love to give it a crack.”

LET HIM DO IT

Evans doesn’t think that he can take it on, but yes he can. You heard it here first. Sure, he doesn’t have a British accent but he can get a vocal coach or hey, maybe suddenly Robin Hood is from Boston. It’s fine! Just let Evans take on that hot fox. It’s a necessary thing for this world now that Chris Evans has gone and put it out into the universe.

Disney gods, please go head and listen to this one suggestion from Buzz Lightyear, please? If California born Kevin Costner can play Robin Hood in live-action, I think Chris Evans can play that hot fox version of Robin Hood just fine. And what a day to give it to him as June 13th is Evans’ birthday! So, happy birthday, Chris Evans. I hope someone gifts you the role of that hot fox. And maybe some more of those fun shirts and sweaters you’ve been wearing.

(featured image: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

