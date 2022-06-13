Happy Birthday Chris Evans, You Perfect Man | The Mary Sue

Today marks the 41st birthday of actor, Captain America, and national treasure Chris Evans, fittingly arriving just after everyone lost their collective minds over him at the Lightyear premiere. Naturally, that means everyone on the planet is wishing him the best on this sacred day. From celebrities to production companies to regular folks, people have flocked to Twitter to celebrate June 13th with Chris.

Always our fave, whether hero or villain. Happy birthday @chrisevans! 🥳🎉 pic.twitter.com/ij58Wk1gMH — Lionsgate UK (@LionsgateUK) June 13, 2022

Guys! It’s this guy’s birthday today. Please send birthday wishes to this guy!



Happy Birthday, friend! @ChrisEvans ❤️ #TwitterBae pic.twitter.com/2inr7wHnNd — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) June 13, 2022

There may be many white male actors named Chris out there, but something about Mr. Evans has really ensnared us. The thing about Chris Evans is that he seemingly checks all the boxes. He is beautiful (even with that weird mustache) and has a great fashion sense. Plus, he is a talented actor. Playing a wide variety of characters over the years, from comedy to drama, Chris always does a fantastic job.

Happy Birthday to the man who made us love his moustache in no time though we didn't even expect it. ❤️👨🏻#HappyBirthdayChrisEvans pic.twitter.com/7sQWKBQBw3 — Just Me | You ain't nothing without love ❤️ (@JustMe52438013) June 13, 2022

However, it is more than that. Chris Evans actually seems like a very cool and down-to-Earth person. From his adorable devotion to his dog (and bff) Dodger to how he always is ready to help those around him, we can’t help but swoon.

this gentleman we all love #happybirthdaychrisevans pic.twitter.com/fQjB0vbHbF — chris evans files (@cevanstylefiles) June 13, 2022

Chris Evans has become well known for his charity work and political activism. He even started a bipartisan website called astartingpoint.com, where people who don’t know much about politics can find some helpful crash courses on the issues and the arguments over them. Honestly, he is just the gift that keeps on giving.

Wishing our dear friend and supporter the happiest of birthdays. Happy Birthday @ChrisEvans! pic.twitter.com/EsPe5FU5xp — Christopher's Haven (@chris_haven) June 13, 2022

And I can’t forget that great laugh of his.

Happiest of Birthdays to our man, @ChrisEvans! Hope you get showered with puppy kisses for life! 🥳🕺🏻💜 #HappyBirthdayChrisEvans pic.twitter.com/sTJ9djwQzH — Chris Evans News (@CEvansNews) June 13, 2022

Octavia Spencer on IG

Spilling all the insider goss on our birthday boy. Sign me up for game night please 🙏🏻 #HappyBirthdayChrisEvans pic.twitter.com/BS3RI1g3xp — Evansverse💫 (@Evansverse) June 13, 2022

This photo 🥰… PAPiilililili😩! He’s ageless. He’s a Greek God with the soul of a puppy 🤩. Happy Birthday, my love 😍. @ChrisEvans pic.twitter.com/svcwkeL4aL — READ PIN FOR CHRIS BDAYPLZ 😁| ✨ArianaG ZacE (@GrandeEfron) June 13, 2022

I mean, he’s Captain America. He has America’s ass. It is literally our patriotic duty to celebrate him. Along with the internet, everyone at TMS would like to wish Chris a very happy birthday!

(featured image: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

