Happy Birthday Chris Evans, You Perfect Man | The Mary Sue

Happy Birthday Chris Evans, You Perfect Man
Happy birthday, Mister Evans...
Today marks the 41st birthday of actor, Captain America, and national treasure Chris Evans, fittingly arriving just after everyone lost their collective minds over him at the Lightyear premiere. Naturally, that means everyone on the planet is wishing him the best on this sacred day. From celebrities to production companies to regular folks, people have flocked to Twitter to celebrate June 13th with Chris.
There may be many white male actors named Chris out there, but something about Mr. Evans has really ensnared us. The thing about Chris Evans is that he seemingly checks all the boxes. He is beautiful (even with that weird mustache) and has a great fashion sense. Plus, he is a talented actor. Playing a wide variety of characters over the years, from comedy to drama, Chris always does a fantastic job.
However, it is more than that. Chris Evans actually seems like a very cool and down-to-Earth person. From his adorable devotion to his dog (and bff) Dodger to how he always is ready to help those around him, we can’t help but swoon.
Chris Evans has become well known for his charity work and political activism. He even started a bipartisan website called astartingpoint.com, where people who don’t know much about politics can find some helpful crash courses on the issues and the arguments over them. Honestly, he is just the gift that keeps on giving.
And I can’t forget that great laugh of his.
I mean, he’s Captain America. He has America’s ass. It is literally our patriotic duty to celebrate him. Along with the internet, everyone at TMS would like to wish Chris a very happy birthday!
(featured image: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
