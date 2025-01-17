The Traitors gave us one of the most stressful episodes of television

Sometimes The Traitors is hard to watch and the new episode was truly the most tense and stressful thing in recent television history. Think that one episode of The Bear with all the receipts. It was that level of anxiety inducing.

Boston Rob decided to turn on his fellow traitor, Bob the Drag Queen, after Bob threw suspicion on Boston Rob for no reason. After the challenge, Bob the Drag Queen insinuated that everyone should be thinking that one of the players who joined later are probably one of the Traitors. Instead of leaving it alone, Boston Rob took action and came for Bob the Drag Queen.

The original plan was for the Faithfuls to turn on each other and vote out either Nikki Bella or Ciara Miller. But when Boston Rob heard what Bob the Drag Queen said, he got Dylan Efron on his side and decided it was time to go after the RuPaul’s Drag Race winner.

While many were fighting for their beliefs with Bella and Miller, Boston Rob waited until the conversation died down to strike and it suddenly went from a normal episode of The Traitors to one of the most stressful things that I have ever witnessed. Watching the two traitors go after each other really was peak television.

While the fight was happening, my biggest fear was that Bob the Drag Queen was going to use his goodbye speech to throw Boston Rob under the bus. Instead, he took it with grace and had a great farewell moment and it really showed how good this show can be with you have people who are great at the game.

Two people who could have ruined the game but didn’t

Bob the Drag Queen did not out Boston Rob. He stood up, told everyone he doesn’t lie, and then said just kidding and left with dignity and grace. Sure, it seems like the fight isn’t over for Boston Rob as Wes Bergmann is coming for him since Rob did say that he knew for a fact that Bob the Drag Queen was a traitor.

It can be explained away with the right move from Rob but the game play by him at the roundtable was really one of the best things that has happened on the show. Yes, Danielle Reyes and Carolyn Wiger both seem to now be against Boston Rob, he made the right call in that moment. Bob the Drag Queen was not someone the other traitors could trust. If it came down to it, he would sell someone else to protect himself and that is what Boston Rob did.

Hopefully others recognize that he was put into an impossible situation because Bob put a spotlight on him but it also seems like Boston Rob is going to have an uphill battle against him. At least the game play he did led to one of the most stressful roundtable yet and it truly was beautiful television. Even if Zac Efron got dragged into it for no reason.

