There’s No Redeeming Kang Inha in ‘The Impossible Heir’ Episode 9

The Impossible Heir episode eight was terrifying. We already know that Kang Inha was ambitious, and that power has made him worse. But watching him strangle Hyewon was a nightmare I had to look away from, and he’s not slowing down as we go into episode 9.

I’ve already lowered my expectations for this guy, who’s trying his hardest to kill his former friend, but seeing him strangle Hyewon and treat her like an object made me seethe with rage. I can’t wait to see this guy suffer, and I’m sure you’re itching for that moment to arrive, too.

For now, we’ll have to wait for Episode 9 of The Impossible Heir to come out on March 27, 2024, on Disney+.

Preview

Han Tae-oh is currently on death row for a murder he didn’t commit. The only option left for him is to escape, but before episode eight ended, he promised Hyewon that Kangoh would be hers if they planned things right. How is that possible when he’s literally in prison? If the legal system fails and you’re up against a large corporation, then Tae-oh’s best bet would be to pull off a prison break.

Meanwhile, Hyewon is shameless, but her outspoken nature has earned the favor of Chairman Jinha, whose final say is everything in Kangoh. Let’s just hope that nobody tries to rain on her parade. This woman just got beaten by her maniacal husband and hunted by her abusive mother. I can’t stand seeing her treated like a punching bag anymore.

But a lot is about to happen in the ninth episode, including several characters getting beat up. There are lines that Inha is willing to cross and lows that he’s willing to dig deeper into. He’s despicable, and he’ll do anything to keep his position at Kangoh, even if it means sacking his own father or killing Tae-oh, who is already imprisoned.

(featured image: Disney+)

