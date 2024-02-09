10 Best KDrama Websites

K-dramas offer a variety of the most binge-worthy shows in recent years. There’s a show for everybody getting into K-drama, whether it’s fluffy and otherworldly romances like My Demon or a critical show that tackles exploitation and capitalism like Squid Game.

Subscription services often have exclusive K-dramas on their sites, and some of the best ones in the season could evade you because you aren’t exploring other platforms. Maybe you’re looking for other places to stream older classics that are no longer found on some sites. Whatever your case is, these amazing streaming sites will feed your K-drama needs and will give you a large collection of drama to marathon at high definition.

10. Viu

(SBS TV)

This site would be the best, if not for its geolocation restrictions. Viu is currently available in 16 countries. Among these territories are those within Asia, the Middle East, and South Africa. The Asian drama streaming platform shouldn’t be impossible to access if you have a VPN.

But Viu doesn’t stream just the classics or the latest K-dramas. The site also features an extensive collection of trending anime, C-dramas, and J-dramas. If you can access Viu through a VPN, you’ll only have to pay HK$28 for the monthly subscription fee of Viu Premium.

9. On Demand Korea

(SBS TV)

Is there really no such thing as a free lunch? On Demand Korea allows you to sign up for free, watch the latest aired content, and continue watching series that you’ve grown to love. Maybe ads aren’t terrible if it means seeing some K-dramas, Korean TV variety shows, and C-dramas for free.

So, what’s the catch? Hopefully you understand some Korean or Chinese, because subtitles on this site don’t exist. Additionally, most hit K-dramas and C-dramas are available only at full access, which starts at $7.99.

8. Vix

(tvN)

Vix is a win for Spanish speakers because the K-dramas on this streaming site are all in Spanish. Maybe now is a good time to brush up on your Spanish, or use K-dramas to learn Spanish through Vix.

Classic, must-watch K-dramas are available at Vix, such as Crash Landing on You, Hotel del Luna, She Was Pretty, and many others. For $39.99 in your first year, Vix will give you access to trending Mexican dramas and classic K-drama series. If you choose to renew your subscription, you’ll be charged $59.99 after your first year.

7. Asiancrush

(Lotte Entertainment)

Asiancrush has a sizeable library filled with Chinese movies, Korean movies, Japanese movies, K-dramas, and J-dramas. There is a lot more K-movies than K-drama series on this streaming site, which is something you might want to consider if you’re paying $4.99 per month after your seven-day free trial expires.

6. Roku

(tvN)

Roku has some free K-dramas available, even for those without an account. Older cult classics that you probably grew up with, such as Cheese in the Trap, Boys Over Flowers, and Cinderella With the Four Knights, and all their episodes, can be watched for free at Roku.

You can subscribe to BINGE Korea on Roku for free to watch the latest K-dramas and K-movies. Additionally, you can also subscribe to KORTV (Korean Entertainment) 24/7 if you want to get your daily dose of K-Pop and Korean news, as well as more K-dramas and K-movies.

5. Viki Rakuten

(tvN)

The previous streaming sites mentioned here are already diverse, and most of them are not strictly for streaming K-dramas. But Viki Rakuten is probably one of your best bets if you want to see movies and series from China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand.

The standard Viki Pass costs $5.99 monthly, and it gives you unlimited access to 1000+ Asian dramas and movies you want to watch—including the latest hit series of the season. But if you want to watch your dramas and movies in HD, you could also pay for the $9.90 Viki Pass Plus, which grants you full access to 1500+ shows and dramas as well as the ability to stream on up to four devices.

4. Amazon Prime Video

(tvN)

Amazon Video Prime will leave you overwhelmed with the number of K-dramas and K-movies that the platform has in store. There’s also a variety of C-dramas and J-dramas that those with Prime memberships can easily access without rental fees or additional payment.

At $14.99 per month and $139 a year, you can access a library of more than 26,000 movies and 2,700 shows. While they’re not all exclusively K-dramas and K-movies, there’s a good chance that you’ll find the best classic K-dramas and K-movies you’re looking for on the platform.

3. Hulu

(SBS TV)

Descendants of the Sun, Strong Woman Do Bong Soon, and The Legend of the Blue Sea are among many worldwide hit K-dramas and K-movies that are available in Hulu. Even critically acclaimed Parasite and blockbuster Train to Busan are available for Hulu subscribers.

For non-subscribers, Hulu offers a 30-day free trial with access to even your most sought-after K-dramas. If you choose to renew your subscription, fees will start at $7.99 monthly.

2. Netflix

(Netflix)

Netflix might not have the most K-dramas to offer, but it does have a lot of Netflix-exclusive K-dramas that can only be found on their streaming service. Squid Game isn’t the only hit K-drama that Netflix had a hand in producing, but it’s one of the most renowned around the world in the thrilling death game genre.

There are also many popular webtoon and Manhwa series adapted into K-dramas that were released on Netflix. Marry My Husband, a fan-favorite revenge genre webtoon, is just one of the other adaptations to come to Netflix in 2024.

1. Kocowa+

(KBS2)

For North American subscribers, Kocowa+ has the largest Korean TV show collection among all streaming platforms. If you’re interested solely in K-dramas and K-movies, then Kocowa+ should be your best friend. There is a 14-day free trial available for non-subscribers, and $6.99 for Basic Monthly.

One of the best things about the base plan of Kocowa+ is that it’s completely ad-free, and you’ll still get full access to the same shows and movies premium users do. The only difference is that more devices can have access to one account at Premium Monthly for $7.99.

(featured image: Netflix)

