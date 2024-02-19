After All That Success, Is ‘Suits’ Still Available To Watch on Netflix?

In the last year, Suits has found unprecedented success. Despite ending its run after nine seasons on USA Network in 2019, it seems there’s no stopping this legal drama. In 2023, Suits became one of the most-watched streaming shows in the U.S., and now, a brand-new spinoff is on the way: Suits LA.

Recommended Videos

So how did Suits find such a massive new audience? Well, Netflix played a major part in the show’s resurgence. In June 2023, Netflix nabbed the rights to stream the show in the U.S., and over the summer, it topped Nielsen’s streaming chart. However, this was on a non-exclusive basis; at the same time, the show was still available to watch on Peacock, the streaming service owned by NBC Universal, which will also be producing the Suits: LA spinoff. In the U.S., Suits season 9 remained available for free with Amazon Prime Video.

For those across the globe, Suits’ celebrated revival may have seemed unorthodox; all nine seasons of the show have been available to stream on Netflix for years in the U.K., Germany, Australia, and more. But, in the U.S., things were a little more complicated. Currently, Suits seasons 1-8 are still available to watch on Netflix in the U.S., while the full series is still available to watch internationally.

How long will Suits remain on Netflix?

(USA Network)

It’s hard to say. According to What’s on Netflix, the streaming giant bought the rights to Suits in the U.S. for two years. That means that Suits will be available to watch on Netflix until June 2025. However, What’s on Netflix surmises that if the license Amazon currently has for season 9 expires and it moves to Netflix instead, Netflix may be tempted to extend that license further.

Internationally, it’s a different story. As reported by What’s on Netflix, Suits began streaming globally on Netflix in 2014, with new seasons being uploaded each year until the final season premiered in 2019. From that point on, the show was on a five-year license, which means that Suits will be removed from Netflix in international territories somewhere in 2024. For those in the U.K., the removal date is reported as being mid-September.

But, as ever, these dates may not be final. Netflix may decide to extend Suits’ availability on their platform depending on how well it continues to perform, and with the Suits: LA spinoff set to film in Vancouver at the end of March 2024—which could potentially mean that the new season will be broadcast as part of NBC’s 2024-2025 schedule—the show might very well experience another resurgence. If it proves to be just as popular as the original show, will Netflix really want to get rid of Suits so soon? Never say never.

(featured image: USA Network)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]