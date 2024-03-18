‘The Impossible Heir’ Is Basically Becoming ‘Succession’ in K-Drama Form

The Impossible Heir was all about a boy who finally figures out that he’s the illegitimate son of a conglomerate (chaebol) family. It wasn’t going to be a smooth ride to the top, but none of us would’ve expected blackmail and murder schemes to come out of a K-drama!

Recommended Videos

If I hadn’t known any better, I would’ve thought that I clicked on Succession—but in K-drama format.

The real victims in this drama are Tae-oh and Hyewon, who clearly love each other but are torn apart by financial circumstances and ambitions. Episode six of Impossible Heir ended with Tae-oh waking up to a dead Kang In-ju. How did it get to this point? We’re just as dazed and confused as Tae-oh.

In-ju would’ve been a real threat to Hyewon because he had photos of her and Tae-oh meeting a night before her wedding, but it looks like that plot line is dead in a ditch. If you’re ready for more shocks from The Impossible Heir, buckle up because Episodes 7 and 8 are coming out on March 20, 2024, on Disney+.

What to expect from episodes 7 & 8

It’s no secret that In-ha is vile, and we’re not rooting for him anymore. He’s willing to bite anybody and everybody that gets in the way of his ideal life as a son of the Kangoh Group. In-ha is responsible for injuring Tae-oh, and he wasn’t happy that the latter survived the ordeal. I guess if you can’t get the girl of your dreams, the best way out is to murder a guy who you used to call your friend.

Additionally, Hyewon clearly loves Tae-oh but needs to be In-ha’s wife to advance her goals. What she dreamed of having might not be what she actually wants, since Hyewon has made several enemies within Kangoh Group. Whoever these enemies are, they’re not above and beyond sending Hyewon’s mother back into the picture to reopen wounds.

Hyewon’s enemy is financially capable, so it’s possible for them to be from Kangoh Group. It could be Hui-ju, since she’s openly shown disgust toward Hyewon. The chairman himself might also be sending the money to Hyewon just to test how far she could go. But conversely, In-ha might be doing this to break Hyewon down so that he could be there to patch up the pieces.

I don’t trust anyone from Kangoh Group, but I’m holding on for dear life just to watch these absurd plot twists come out of The Impossible Heir.

(featured image: Disney+)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]