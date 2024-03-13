‘The Impossible Heir’ Episode 5 Release Date Confirmed

If you’re looking for the next hot K-drama to binge all night, look no further than The Impossible Heir. What’s more, here’s when you can catch The Impossible Heir episode 5.

The Impossible Heir first aired on February 28, 2024 on Disney+ and is directed by Min Yeon-Hong and written by Choi Won. It’s a revenge drama about a young man named Kang In-ha who devises a plan to take over his father’s company after discovering who he is. In-ha grew up in poverty for most of his life, which fuels his drive to reach the highest heights of upper class society.

The release date for The Impossible Heir episode 5 is March 13, 2024, meaning it’s out now! (And so is episode 6!) The show is currently streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

Spoilers ahead!

Season 1, episode 4, revolves around the pen drive filled with incriminating embezzlement evidence against the chairman. Geum-suk brings this drive to the chairman’s office in an attempt to blackmail him into giving Seung-ju his position back. The episode ends with an explosive plot twist: In-ha publicly calls the chairman his father.

I’m excited to see where this shocking revelation goes and how it will affect the chairman’s reputation. It’s clear that Tae-ho and In-ha are ruthlessly clever and designed a devilishly effective plan that’s pretty much working exactly as desired. This new media bombshell could shake and rattle the foundations of the company itself.

Anything could happen at this point, and the suspense is nerve-wracking. It’s an intricately written chess game with incredible payoff. Keep an eye out for future episodes of this K-drama to come.

