The Giant Warrior Pirates Are Coming to the Rescue in Chapter 1107 of ‘One Piece’

Fans of One Piece had multiple theories about the identity of the pirates coming in as reinforcement for the Straw Hat Pirates. The popular theory about these pirates being Black Beard Pirates was proven false, and the crew coming to Egghead Island turned out to be none other than the Giant Warrior Pirates.

The Giant Warrior Pirates were thought to have died out a hundred years ago, but anything’s possible in the world of One Piece. We’ve come so far to uncover Kuma’s past and what happened to the Buccaneers, and it looks like there are more surprises One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda has in store for manga readers.

Now it makes sense why the Gorosei were so afraid of Nika being shown to the world.



Some cultures like the Giants have been waiting for hundreds of years for the Sun God to show up. And the time to act is NOW.#ONEPIECE1106 pic.twitter.com/UdxXN837J3 — luv(sic)? (@808sAndHrtbreak) February 2, 2024

How long do we all have to wait to see everything spring into action in favor of the Straw Hat Pirates? Not too long, because the One Piece manga isn’t taking a break in the coming week. Chapter 1107 of One Piece will be available to fans on Sunday, February 18, 2024, for readers in North America, at Viz Media or Manga Plus.

Meanwhile, Japanese readers of One Piece will have access to Chapter 1107 on Monday, February 19, 2024. There’s a lot in store in the coming chapter, including Luffy Gear Five in action. Or should we say, Sun God Nika, as many other One Piece fans theorize? Luffy Gear Five seems to match up with that description, but he’s also coincidentally a liberator of the oppressed.

Theories aside, it was also touching for fans to see Pacifistas go rogue, even if it defies all logic. Kuma, among the Pacifistas, heeded Bonney’s pleas to help her and the rest of the gang escape. He might be just the shell of the man he used to be, but Kuma’s care and love for his daughter extend even after his death.

