‘One Piece’ Chapter 1096 Release Date and Time Confirmed

One Piece fans are in for a wild ride with Once Piece Chapter 1096. It’s safe to say the previous chapter broke the internet, as Kuma’s Past and the truth behind the God Valley were finally revealed. The long break between chapters has fans even more excited for the story to continue.

Luckily, they don’t have to wait much longer—One Piece Chapter 1096 will be released on Monday, October 30, 2023, at 12AM Japan Standard Time. For North American readers, One Piece Chapter 1096 will therefore be available on Sunday, October 29, at 8AM Pacific Time and 11AM Eastern Time.

What happened in the last chapter of One Piece?

Saturn reached the heights of a stereotypical evil politician in the last chapter of One Piece, which isn’t the surprising part about this World Noble. It’s no secret that the Celestial Dragons are terrible and that the expectations for them were low, but they’ve reached a new low after Chapter 1095.

What truly surprised a lot of fans was his revelation of Kuma’s origins. Saturn claimed that Bartholomew Kuma descended from the Buccaneers, a race enslaved by the World Government. The Buccaneers have been accused of a “grave crime” by the World Government, and as a result, their descendants are forced into hiding in fear of execution or slavery.

This revelation happened while Saturn was trying to kill Bonney, who told Saturn in a fit of rage that he killed her father. In a nonchalant Thanos-like response, he proceeded to crush her body and replied that he was nothing more than a slave. If that wasn’t enough of a shocker, it was also revealed that God Valley was colonized by the World Government because it was implied to be rich in resources.

One Piece Chapter 1096 will surely contain even more shocking revelations.

