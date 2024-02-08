This Luffy Gear 5 Funko Pop Is a ‘One Piece’ Fan Essential

Do you already have dozens One Piece Luffy Funko Pops adorning your shelves? You’ll get no judgment from us. There’s no such thing as too much One Piece merchandise, especially if it features Luffy in his all-powerful and stretchy Gear 5 form.

There are more than fifty Luffy Funko Pops in existence, and there’s bound to be more. If you think you have no more room for even more Luffy figures, I’m sorry to inform you that four figures have been added to the One Piece collection of Funko Pops, and all of them are worth camping for like those sold-out Stanley cups. Unlike those inexplicably popular tumblers, these four Funko Pops, including Luffy Gear 5, will be available in April 2024. You can get these One Piece Funko Pops here.

Katakuri, Carrot, and Kaido will be among the characters getting their own Funko Pops in this collection. You might be able to resist getting Luffy Gear 5, but a Carrot Funko Pop for $12 sounds like a steal. All of them are priced at $12, except for one figure.

Unlike his previous Funko Pop, Kaido will be in his Man-Beast form, which looks extremely detailed even for a Funko Pop. Super Kaido Man-Beast Funko Pop is priced at $25, which is worth every penny for his design. You can put Luffy Gear 5 and Kaido beside each other and hope that they don’t fight on your shelf.

