This Luffy Gear 5 Funko Pop Is a ‘One Piece’ Fan Essential

By Feb 8th, 2024, 3:49 pm
Luffy Gear 5 unleashed from One Piece

Do you already have dozens One Piece Luffy Funko Pops adorning your shelves? You’ll get no judgment from us. There’s no such thing as too much One Piece merchandise, especially if it features Luffy in his all-powerful and stretchy Gear 5 form.

There are more than fifty Luffy Funko Pops in existence, and there’s bound to be more. If you think you have no more room for even more Luffy figures, I’m sorry to inform you that four figures have been added to the One Piece collection of Funko Pops, and all of them are worth camping for like those sold-out Stanley cups. Unlike those inexplicably popular tumblers, these four Funko Pops, including Luffy Gear 5, will be available in April 2024. You can get these One Piece Funko Pops here.

Katakuri, Carrot, and Kaido will be among the characters getting their own Funko Pops in this collection. You might be able to resist getting Luffy Gear 5, but a Carrot Funko Pop for $12 sounds like a steal. All of them are priced at $12, except for one figure.

Upcoming One Piece Funko Pops 2024, Luffy Gear 5, Super Kaido Man Beast Form, Carrot, and Katakuri
(Funko)

Unlike his previous Funko Pop, Kaido will be in his Man-Beast form, which looks extremely detailed even for a Funko Pop. Super Kaido Man-Beast Funko Pop is priced at $25, which is worth every penny for his design. You can put Luffy Gear 5 and Kaido beside each other and hope that they don’t fight on your shelf.

(featured image: Toei Animation))

Vanessa Esguerra

Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) is a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue. She graduated with a degree in Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy and is currently pursuing her Master's Degree in Japanese Studies. She speaks three languages, but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. As a mixed race bisexual woman, she frequently writes about race, gender and sexuality both academically and professionally. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.