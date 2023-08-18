The End Is (Sadly) In Sight For ‘Good Omens’

Ah, Good Omens. The show that has us laughing heartily, squealing uncontrollably, and also crying painfully, all at the same time. Good Omens‘ second season finale hit us all very hard in the feels, and we’re desperate to know whether the show will be renewed for season 3. It cannot possibly end there, can it?

To be honest, we just don’t know. With the ongoing—and wholly commendable—WGA (Writers Guild of America) and SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) strikes, it’s hard to say whether we’ll get more Good Omens in the future. Everything in Hollywood is being delayed, and there is currently no end in sight. As long as the AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers) doesn’t agree to the unions’ more than reasonable demands, the future will remain hard to predict.

However, if, hypothetically, Good Omens does get renewed for season 3, would that open up the possibility for a fourth season, or perhaps even more? One fan asked Good Omens author, creator, writer, and producer Neil Gaiman what the show’s ideal future would look like, and his answer was slightly painful yet also understandable.

In all honesty, three seasons in total makes sense. Gaiman had previously explained that season 2 would act as an essential narrative bridge between seasons 1 and 3, and season 3 would then showcase the sequel story as originally plotted out by Gaiman and his Good Omens co-author, the late Sir Terry Pratchett. Good Omens is not a story that can be dragged on forever, and we shouldn’t want it to. As long as Aziraphale and Crowley get their (hopefully) happy ending, three seasons of this wonderful show should be more than satisfying.

Gaiman, a staunch supporter of the strikes himself, has already confirmed that Good Omens season 3 is plotted and planned and ready to go. They’re just waiting on the green light from Amazon, which could take some time. Good Omens‘ second season wasn’t officially announced until 2021, two years after season 1 premiered in 2019. If Good Omens is granted a third-season renewal, there might be a few long years ahead of us. In the meantime, Gaiman has been encouraging fans to watch, rewatch, and then tell all their friends to check out the show.

But what if the plug is pulled early? Thankfully, Gaiman has already thrown fans a lifeline. If, for some inexplicable reason, Good Omens doesn’t get renewed for a third and final season, Gaiman has promised that Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and Crowley’s (David Tennant) story will come to an end in the form of a novel. At least we can rest assured that we’ll know how it all turns out, someday.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

