What’s Going on With ‘Good Omens’ Season 3?

Good Omens season 2 has dropped and oh, that ending. Agony. Obviously, fans of the Neil Gaiman series are delighted that there was a season 2 in the first place but the story absolutely should not—cannot—end there. Whether the show gets renewed for a third season will determine whether Good Omens fans spend the next few years in Heaven or in Hell (though based on the season finale, heaven isn’t exactly the place to be, either). Let’s see what the odds are of a happy ending to the Aziraphale-Crowley love story.

This article includes major spoilers for Good Omens season 2.

How did Good Omens season 2 end?

Fans who were longing for Crowley to confess his love for Aziraphale were delighted at the final scene of season 2 … for a couple of minutes, anyway. Everything might have worked out fine if not for Metatron, who offered Aziraphale the heavenly job that Gabriel just vacated, with the promise that Crowley could join him there. Aziraphale was thrilled at the idea, while Crowley was most assuredly not. But not even a passionate kiss could get Aziraphale to change his mind. Season 2 ended with the two soulmates separated, Crowley driving away and Aziraphale ascending to heaven as the credits rolled.

Everyone is still sobbing.

What has Neil Gaiman said about Good Omens season 3?

Writer Neil Gaiman wants the show to be picked up for season 3 just as much as we all do. He said on his Tumblr account on July 28:

[Season 3] won’t be confirmed unless enough people watch Season 2 to make Amazon happy. And it’s strike season, which makes everything harder. But obviously Season 3 is all planned and plotted and, if I get to make it, will take the story and the people in it we care about to a satisfying end. If I wasn’t on strike I’d be writing it currently. Our set is still standing in a studio in Bathgate and we would all love to get back there and finish the story in the way Terry [Pratchett] and I plotted, long ago. And obviously, if we were not all planning to do Season 3, the BBC would not be paying the enormous amounts it costs to rent a studio and keep a huge set standing. But it’s up to Amazon.

He also tweeted this statement, making particular note of how the ongoing WGA and SAG strike factors in:

It's planned and plotted and if there wasn't a Writers Strike on I'd be writing it right now. Ways to help make Good Omens Season 3 happen are A) watch Season 2, B) get people who know nothing of Good Omens to start watching S1, and C) encourage the studios to negotiate with WGA. https://t.co/5UY4VIXq6b — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) July 29, 2023

What are fans doing to ensure a season 3?

Fans are mobilizing on Twitter to encourage others to watch the show and, as Gaiman said, “make Amazon happy.” As there’s a lot of crossover between Good Omens and other fandoms, expect to see lots of social media users campaigning over the next few days!

i am genuinely terrified of this show not getting renewed for season 3 because if it ends like that without being continued… I NEED EVERYONE TO WATCH GOOD OMENS RIGHT NOW AND IM SO SERIOUS — tess ☆ gomens spoilers (@nebuIastarlight) July 29, 2023

“so it’s called good omens and if you don’t watch it in the next few weeks [to ensure renewal] thousands of gays will die, we’ll reconvene in october for the gay pirate version of this warning” pic.twitter.com/UQobFVNp3g — Our Flag Means Death Frames (@ofmdframes) July 31, 2023

When might a season 3 debut?

Gaiman has been fielding questions about Good Omens’ future all weekend. He posted on Tumblr on July 28, in response to a fan asking, “Could we be expecting any type of closure before 2027?”—

If it wasn’t for strikes I’d have most of it written by now. As it is, a first draft of Episode 1 and the final fifteen pages of Episode 6 (in case I get hit by a bus) are written, and the rest of it has to wait until the strike is done and we can pick up our pens. When the strike was called I took the post-it notes with the Season 3 episode breakdowns off the walls and put them sadly away. If we shot it in 2024 it would probably be released in early ‘26. (We started shooting S2 in October 2021. It’s about a year in post-production from wrap to release.)

It’s a long time to wait, but hey, it’s bound to be worth it.

