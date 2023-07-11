‘Good Omens’ Season 2 Is Paving the Way for Season 3

Good Omens season 2 may only be the start of Crowley and Aziraphale’s continued world-shattering adventures. Creator, writer, producer, and Good Omens co-author Neil Gaiman has revealed that season 2 of the hit show, which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 28, will act as a bridge between season 1 and a currently hypothetical season 3.

Speaking to SFX magazine, Gaiman shared that he and the late Sir Terry Pratchett, the co-writer of the original Good Omens novel, had partially plotted a sequel together. As such, many fans may have expected that particular story to be told in Good Omens season 2. Instead, Gaiman has created a new storyline that will bridge the gap between season 1 and season 3, should it get the green light. Season 3, then, would tell the story that Gaiman and Pratchett came up with together.

As Gaiman himself explained:

“Because the hypothetical season three exists, there is a story that is there, and I didn’t feel that we could drive straight from season one into that. I knew what the stakes were. I knew what the parameters were. I also knew that I had David [Tennant] and Michael [Sheen]. I had the angels from plot number one. I had demons from plot number one. And with anybody that I wanted to bring back, but didn’t have room for right now, I did not have to bring them back as themselves.”

Good Omens season 1 saw the unlikely duo of an angel and a demon team up to try and stop the apocalypse. Good Omens season 2 will follow Crowley (David Tennant) and Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) as they try to solve the mystery of the archangel Gabriel’s (Jon Hamm) memory loss after he shows up at Aziraphale’s bookshop without a clue as to his own identity. Who knows what Good Omens season 3 might have in store? In any case, it’s undeniably exciting to know that Pratchett himself will have had a hand in its storytelling should we be granted another season.

(via SFX magazine, featured image: Prime Video)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]