Neil Gaiman Tells Fans How to Get ‘Good Omens’ Season 3

Good Omens season 2 is almost here, with the angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and the demon Crowley (David Tennant) making their hotly anticipated return to Prime Video on July 28. Good Omens season 1—not to mention the beloved novel it was based on, co-written by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett—was such a success that fans are already clamoring for season 3. But will a third season happen?

Nothing’s certain at this point, seeing as Gaiman is on strike with the WGA and season 2 hasn’t premiered yet, but yesterday, Gaiman took to Tumblr to tell fans how to give Good Omens the best possible chance for success.

In the lead-up to season 2’s release, Gaiman has been answering fan questions on his Tumblr page. One fan asked if there are any factors besides the number of views that might persuade Prime Video to order a season 3.

Gaiman replied that it’s not just the sheer view count that matters—it’s how many viewers watch the series all the way to the end.

Later, another fan asked if rewatching season 1 will factor into Prime Video’s decision to order a possible season 3.

Gaiman’s response was twofold. First, he explained, season 1 view counts don’t factor into a possible season 3—it’s all about how many people tune into season 2. Secondly, the first few weeks following season 2’s release matter the most.

All six episodes of season 2 will be released on July 28, so Good Omens fans have their assignment: binge the heck out of that series when it drops, and tell everyone you know to binge it, too. They’ll be glad they did!

Good Omens season 2 is the romantic filling in a three-season sandwich

Although Gaiman has said that Aziraphale and Crowley’s eons-long friendship in Good Omens was written with “the beats of a love story,” it looks like season 2 will make that romance explicit. At New York Comic-Con last October, Gaiman called season 2 “the soft, gentle romance in the filling of the sandwich” between season 1 and a potential season 3.

While Good Omens season 1 dealt with the rise of the antichrist and the end of the world, Good Omens season 2 will see Aziraphale and Crowley trying to get to the bottom of why the Archangel Gabriel, played by John Hamm, has gone missing from Heaven and turned up in Aziraphale’s bookshop. Although a sequel to the novel was never published, Good Omens season 2 is based on material that Gaiman and Pratchett started developing after the novel’s release, but never finished.

(featured image: Prime Video)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]