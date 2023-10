Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has a total of 23 episodes. The final episode will be released on December 28, 2023, and its title is yet to be announced. The first four episodes (Episodes 25-29) featured part of Gojo Satoru’s past as a student. These episodes also intersect with Jujutsu Kaisen 0‘s timeline, which makes it ideal to watch Jujutsu Kaisen 0 before diving into the current season of the main story. Episodes 30 and onwards leap to the present and follow the Shibuya Arc of the manga (also known as The Shibuya Incident in the anime release).

Episode Number and Title Release Date Episode 25, Hidden Inventory July 6, 2023 Episode 26, Hidden Inventory, Part 2 July 13, 2023 Episode 27, Hidden Inventory, Part 3 July 20, 2023 Episode 28, Hidden Inventory, Part 4 July 27, 2023 Episode 29, Premature Death August 3, 2023 Episode 30, It’s Like That August 31, 2023 Episode 31, Evening Festival September 7, 2023 Episode 32, The Shibuya Incident September 14, 2023 Episode 33, The Shibuya Incident – Gate Open September 21, 2023 Episode 34, Pandemonium September 28, 2023 Episode 35, Summon October 5, 2023 Episode 36 October 12, 2023 Episode 37 October 19, 2023 Episode 38 October 26, 2023 Episode 39 November 2, 2023 Episode 40 November 9, 2023 Episode 41 November 16, 2023 Episode 42 November 23, 2023 Episode 43 November 30, 2023 Episode 44 December 7, 2023 Episode 45 December 14, 2023 Episode 46 December 21, 2023 Episode 47 December 28, 2023

As of this article, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 already released its tenth episode, “Pandemonium”. on September 28, 2023. Much happened in this episode: the worst fears of anime-only Gojo stans came to life, Shibuya is in chaos, and all sorcerers are in crisis mode. Buckle up, because this is just the start. You can watch the latest release on Crunchyroll or Netflix.

(featured image: MAPPA)

