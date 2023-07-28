Where and How To Watch ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’

If streaming services represented creatures then Crunchyroll would be Godzilla. Crunchyroll is one of the most popular anime streaming services out there. One whisper about Crunchyroll around anime fans and you’re sure to make friends. However, there are some who aren’t a big fan of the streaming platform for whatever reason, thus leading people to ask where else they can watch their favorite anime series—like Jujutsu Kaisen, which dropped its second season. If you’re wondering where else you can watch Jujutsu Kaisen, I have some options for you.

Where else is Jujutsu Kaisen streaming?

Jujutsu Kaisen is a quirky and engaging anime that focuses on cursed objects, demons, and compelling characters. The anime was adapted from the manga series of the same name, which is ongoing. Jujutsu Kaisen‘s popularity means folks naturally need options to watch the supernatural anime series.

Currently Crunchyroll only has one season of Jujutsu Kaisen available to stream. Here are the other options you have to stream or buy the series:

Funimation: Season 1 and season 2 are available to stream.

Microsoft Store: Season 1 and season 2 are available to buy.

Amazon: Season 1 is available to buy.

Apple TV: Season 1 is available to buy.

Google Play: Season 1 is available to buy.

If you have the funds for Funimation, then I highly recommend subscribing to the platform. The titles available on there are stellar (some series aren’t available in full, but that’s the unfortunate nature of licensing) and it’s the only place to stream both seasons of Jujutsu Kaisen right now. And that’s worth it if you’re really wanting to catch up. Otherwise there are enough options to choose from!

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: MAPPA)

