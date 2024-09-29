‘We’ve got work to do…’: ‘Supernatural’ stars endorse Kamala Harris, join ‘Geeks & Nerds for Harris’

In the run-up to the 2024 Presidential Election, Kamala Harris has garnered strong support from many in Hollywood and beyond. These groups have been coming together to lend Harris their strength through online Zoom sessions and social media. Now, the Supernatural boys are joining in the fun.

The current Vice President has re-invigorated Democrat supporters who have come out in droves to support her candidacy. Groups such as ‘White Dudes for Harris‘ and ‘Win with Black Women,’ amongst numerous others, have set up live Zoom sessions where they discuss their future hopes for the country and endorse Harris as the one most likely to bring them that future.

The most recent online campaign event, which was broadcast on Tuesday, September 24, was produced by an even more niche group: ‘Geeks & Nerds for Harris’. The event was created by fandom activist Sabrina Cartan and hosted by former Wonder Woman actress Lynda Carter, who have both gone to monumental lengths to endorse Harris. The group has brought together influential voices from across the nerdy spectrum, from Bill Nye the Science Guy to actors from beloved shows like Star Trek, The Boys, and, of course, Supernatural.

The day before the event, Misha Collins posted a video in which he was joined by Jensen Ackles on social media, letting people know they were joining before stating, “We’ve got work to do.”

The two actors appeared during the event (at roughly the 1h30m mark) along with many other Supernatural cast members. They shared the screen with Senator Corey Booker, amongst others. Collins started it off by saying,

“Thank you, everybody, for joining this Zoom… we’re all here because we care about the country, we care about the world, and we were all a part of a show that kind of inspired people with characters that did the heroic thing time and time again, so it feels quite fitting that we are representing heroes for Harris and Geeks for Harris.”

As it stands, Harris and Trump appear to be evenly matched at the polls, with Harris taking just a small lead over Trump at the time of writing. Whether or not these endorsements will cause any actual change is unclear. We won’t know until November 5.

