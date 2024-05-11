‘Blue Lock’ Season 2 Release Window, Cast, Plot, and More

Blue Lock is locked and loaded for a second season. The fans have spoken. We want more sports drama. More soccer sociopathy. More nets and narcissism. More cleats and cheats. More … you get the idea.

What is Blue Lock about?

Blue Lock is about what happens when you want to win at ANY cost. And that includes the mental health and well-being of teenagers! Japan is sick of losing the World Cup. Done. Finito. To have a shot at victory, the powers that be have commissioned a soccer program that will turn talented young athletes into the greatest and most egotistical soccer stars in the world. Yes, egotistical. The creators of the program believe that only the most arrogant, ruthless, and narcissistic players will have any hope of being the greatest in the world. Enter Yoichi Isagi, an unknown high school soccer player with dreams of being the best. He’s gonna have to bend both the rules of the game and his morals to do so. When it’s you versus 300 other soccer hopefuls, you can’t afford to be a good guy. You gotta be the BEST guy. The best WORST guy.

When is season 2 supposed to drop?

According to the official Twitter page, Blue Lock season 2 is set to premiere in October 2024. And look! It even features a commemorative illustration from the series’ creator! Look how cute Yoichi looks! He could never hurt anyone … right?

Who’s who in the cast?

The English and Japanese voice casts are as follows:

English Voice Cast:

Yoichi Isagi – Ricco Fajardo

Meguru Bachira – Drew Breedlove

Jinpachi Ego – Derick Snow

Seishiro Nagi – Bryson Baugus

Shōei Barō – Matthew David Rudd

Hyoma Chigiri – Aaron Dismuke

Rin Itoshi – Matt Shipman

Jyubei Aryu – Bradley Gareth

Aoshi Tokimitsu – Jordan Dash Cruz

Rensuke Kunigami – Alex Hom

Japanese Voice Cast:

Yoichi Isagi – Kazuki Ura

Meguru Bachira – Kaito Tasuku

Jinpachi Ego – Hiroshi Kamiya

Seishiro Nagi – Nobunaga Shimazaki

Shōei Barō – Junichi Suwabe

Hyoma Chigiri – Soma Saito

Rin Itoshi – Kouki Uchiyama

Jyubei Aryu – Katsuyuki Konishi

Aoshi Tokimitsu – Shinnosuke Tachibana

Rensuke Kunigami – Yuuki Ono

What’s the plot of season 2?

After the events of season 1, the initial 300 players have been narrowed down to just 35. At the start of season 2, those 35 will be cut down even further to create a team of 11. After that? The Blue Lock 11 will have to go up against Japan’s national Under 20 team. Needless to say, it’s gonna get ugly.

Is there a trailer?

For season 2? No. It’s all hush-hush. But there IS a trailer for the upcoming Blue Lock movie prequel called Blue Lock: Episode Nagi. Check it out below!

