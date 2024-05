There are so many My Hero Academia arcs! What am I ever to do? If only there were someone, anyone who could organize all of the My Hero Academia arcs in order so that my ADHD-rattled brain could understand. I looked to the horizon, but no hero was coming to save me.

It’s time to take matters into my own hands. Behold, the list of MHA arcs!

My Hero Academia Season 1:

Entrance Exam Arc (Episodes 1-4) Quirk Apprehension Test Arc (Episodes 5-6) Battle Trial Arc (Episodes 7-8) U.S.J. Arc (Episodes 9-13)

My Hero Academia Season 2:

U.A. Sports Festival Arc (Episodes 13.5-25) Vs. Hero Killer Arc (Episodes 26-33) Final Exam Arc (Episodes 34-38)

My Hero Academia Season 3:

Forest Training Camp Arc (Episodes 39-45) Hideout Raid Arc (Episodes 46-50) Provisional License Exam Arc (Episodes 51-61) Beginning of the Shie Hassaikai Arc (Episodes 62-63)

My Hero Academia Season 4:

The Shie Hassaikai Arc (Episodes 64-78) Remedial Course Arc (Episodes 79-80) U.A. School Festival Arc (Episodes 81-86) Part One of the Pro Hero Arc (Episodes 87-88)

My Hero Academia Season 5:

Part Two of the Pro Hero Arc (Episodes 89-90) Joint Training Arc (Episodes 91-101) Endeavor Agency Arc (Episodes 102-107, 113) Meta Liberation Army Arc (Episodes 108-112)

My Hero Academia Season 6:

Paranormal Liberation War Arc (Episodes 114-126) Dark Hero Arc (Episodes 127-138)

As for season seven, we know from the manga that those arcs will be:

Tartarus Escapees Arc Star and Stripe Arc U.A. Traitor Arc Current Arc (The that’s rolling out as we speak. As I write and you read. W/e.)

