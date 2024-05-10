Wait, Is ‘Super Cube’ Getting a Series Adaptation?

If there’s anything I love in this world it’s cubes. Ice cubes. Rubik’s Cubes. GameCube. And now you’re telling me there’s gonna be an anime adaptation of Super Cube? Tell me everything. Cast. Plot. Trailer. When does it release? If my excitement was a number, consider it cubed.

What is Super Cube about?

The Super Cube manhua is about an Average Joe kid who ends up gaining the favor of a goddess, thus ascending to the level of Exceptional Joseph. Naturally, some people are jealous of his success, including the leader of a local street gang. What’s the guy to do? Use this mysterious tesseract-looking thing he found at the bottom of a river (and the superpowers that come with it) to fight off evildoers and do the bidding of the divine!

When will Super Cube release?

Not much is known about the release date of Super Cube. It’s about as mysterious as the cube for which it is named! According to the official IMDb for Super Cube, the series is set to release sometime in 2024. Not very telling, I know. But who can know the whims of the gods? Such is not for you and I to decide.

Who’s in the cast?

More mystery! Literally the only information online about this thing comes from the official IMDb page, and that’s about as blank as a newborn’s stare. Considering that it is a manhua and not an actually an anime, the actors will obviously be Chinese. The only name we have attached to this thing is Shuiluo Sheng Sheng, the creator of the original manhua. You want more info? Dive to the bottom of a local river and find your own mystery-revealing Super Cube, only then will the answers be made clear.

