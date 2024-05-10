Wang Xiaoxiu in a promo image for Super Cube
(SLSS/Kuaikan Comics)
Category:
Anime

Wait, Is ‘Super Cube’ Getting a Series Adaptation?

Image of Jack Doyle
Jack Doyle
|
Published: May 10, 2024 05:56 pm

If there’s anything I love in this world it’s cubes. Ice cubes. Rubik’s Cubes. GameCube. And now you’re telling me there’s gonna be an anime adaptation of Super Cube? Tell me everything. Cast. Plot. Trailer. When does it release? If my excitement was a number, consider it cubed.

Recommended Videos

What is Super Cube about?

The Super Cube manhua is about an Average Joe kid who ends up gaining the favor of a goddess, thus ascending to the level of Exceptional Joseph. Naturally, some people are jealous of his success, including the leader of a local street gang. What’s the guy to do? Use this mysterious tesseract-looking thing he found at the bottom of a river (and the superpowers that come with it) to fight off evildoers and do the bidding of the divine!

When will Super Cube release?

Not much is known about the release date of Super Cube. It’s about as mysterious as the cube for which it is named! According to the official IMDb for Super Cube, the series is set to release sometime in 2024. Not very telling, I know. But who can know the whims of the gods? Such is not for you and I to decide.

Who’s in the cast?

More mystery! Literally the only information online about this thing comes from the official IMDb page, and that’s about as blank as a newborn’s stare. Considering that it is a manhua and not an actually an anime, the actors will obviously be Chinese. The only name we have attached to this thing is Shuiluo Sheng Sheng, the creator of the original manhua. You want more info? Dive to the bottom of a local river and find your own mystery-revealing Super Cube, only then will the answers be made clear.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Sit Back and Relax With These 10 Slice-of-Life Anime
Toradora! Taiga gets angry with Ryuji whilst Minori and Yusaku look on amused
Category: Anime
Anime
Sit Back and Relax With These 10 Slice-of-Life Anime
Laura Pollacco Laura Pollacco May 10, 2024
Read Article Is ‘One Piece’ Headed to Elbaf?
Zoro, Sanji, Nami, Ussop and Luffy in art for the One Piece anime
Category: Anime
Anime
Is ‘One Piece’ Headed to Elbaf?
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle May 10, 2024
Read Article The ‘Overlord’ Movie Is Coming, Worms! Here’s Everything We Know So Far
Lich Lord Ainz Ool Gown sits holding a golden goblet in "Overlord"
Category: Anime
Anime
The ‘Overlord’ Movie Is Coming, Worms! Here’s Everything We Know So Far
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle May 10, 2024
Read Article ‘The New Gate’ Episode 5 Brings Shin’s Big Reveal
New Gate anime characters
Category: Anime
Anime
‘The New Gate’ Episode 5 Brings Shin’s Big Reveal
Jeanne Mariz Fetalco Jeanne Mariz Fetalco May 10, 2024
Read Article School Arson May Solve Ciel’s Problem in ‘Black Butler’ Season 4, Episode 5
Ciel confronting the P4 in Black Butler Season 4
Category: Anime
Anime
School Arson May Solve Ciel’s Problem in ‘Black Butler’ Season 4, Episode 5
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra May 9, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Sit Back and Relax With These 10 Slice-of-Life Anime
Toradora! Taiga gets angry with Ryuji whilst Minori and Yusaku look on amused
Category: Anime
Anime
Sit Back and Relax With These 10 Slice-of-Life Anime
Laura Pollacco Laura Pollacco May 10, 2024
Read Article Is ‘One Piece’ Headed to Elbaf?
Zoro, Sanji, Nami, Ussop and Luffy in art for the One Piece anime
Category: Anime
Anime
Is ‘One Piece’ Headed to Elbaf?
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle May 10, 2024
Read Article The ‘Overlord’ Movie Is Coming, Worms! Here’s Everything We Know So Far
Lich Lord Ainz Ool Gown sits holding a golden goblet in "Overlord"
Category: Anime
Anime
The ‘Overlord’ Movie Is Coming, Worms! Here’s Everything We Know So Far
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle May 10, 2024
Read Article ‘The New Gate’ Episode 5 Brings Shin’s Big Reveal
New Gate anime characters
Category: Anime
Anime
‘The New Gate’ Episode 5 Brings Shin’s Big Reveal
Jeanne Mariz Fetalco Jeanne Mariz Fetalco May 10, 2024
Read Article School Arson May Solve Ciel’s Problem in ‘Black Butler’ Season 4, Episode 5
Ciel confronting the P4 in Black Butler Season 4
Category: Anime
Anime
School Arson May Solve Ciel’s Problem in ‘Black Butler’ Season 4, Episode 5
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra May 9, 2024
Author
Jack Doyle
Jack Doyle (they/them) is actually nine choirs of biblically accurate angels crammed into one pair of $10 overalls. They have been writing articles for nerds on the internet for less than a year now. They really like anime. Like... REALLY like it. Like you know those annoying little kids that will only eat hotdogs and chicken fingers? They're like that... but with anime. It's starting to get sad.