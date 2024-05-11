Kefla bears her fists against a green sky in "Dragon Ball Super"
(Toei)
Category:
Anime

‘Dragon Ball Super’ Has More Muscles and More Episodes Than You!

Image of Jack Doyle
Jack Doyle
|
Published: May 11, 2024 06:48 pm

How many episodes of Dragon Ball Super are there? That’s not the question you should be thinking about. You SHOULD be thinking about how many push-ups you can do. How else are you gonna be able to defeat the enemies of the universe? You need more training.

Recommended Videos

What is Dragon Ball Super about?

It is about alien beings who have reached the pinnacles of power. After the defeat of Majin Buu, the Earth undergoes a new era of peace and prosperity. The mighty warrior Goku becomes a humble radish farmer. The peace is short-lived, as the God of Destruction Lord Beerus has awakened from his slumber on a faraway planet, and is headed to Earth for new opponents to fight. Who can stop them? No one but Goku and friends. But you shouldn’t concern yourself with these things, for you still require more training.

Perhaps answering this question will help your training …

Hmm … if you are truly set on finding an answer, I shall provide it. The series ran for 32 months for 131 episodes in total. 32 months. That’s just a START for the time that you should have already been training. If you truly want to become the most powerful being in the universe, you should do 131 push-ups every time Goku powers up. Every time a scouter explodes. Every time somebody eats a Senzu bean. And DOUBLE that number every time Goku shouts “VEGETA!” Only then will you have a foundation upon which your real training can begin.

